Finding My Way: The Value of Family

And along the way we learn to forgive.

I’m not sure that forgiveness is a trait that comes easily to everyone. After all, the need for forgiveness only comes after an inflicted injury—physical, emotional, or both. As a child, when my six-year-old friend from next door got mad and hit me, my six-year-old brain wasn’t inclined to say “I forgive you.” I wanted to hit him back.

And, unfortunately, our six-year-old brains sometimes linger long into adulthood.

In other words, sometimes we’re hurt as adults, and sometimes the hurt can come from within our own families, and instead of pulling the weeds of hurt out of our hearts, we nurse and tend and dote on our wounds as if someone gave prizes for the best rotten tomatoes.

And in time our nurtured hurts can become a second, self-inflicted injury, fully capable of committing greater emotional damage than the original wound.

Well, if the people who hurt us aren’t family, we can tell them all to just get lost. Fine. Whatever.