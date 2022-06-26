Finding My Way: The unseemly art of deflection

Recently, congressional Republicans engaged in some shady politicking. I wanted to write about it, but I didn’t want to seem as if I was just picking on Team Red.

So I was patient, and, sure enough, within a few days Team Blue did exactly the same thing.

Fair enough. Game on.

Case Study #1. Separate from the gas tax holiday proposal, a few days ago President Biden floated the idea of traveling to Saudi Arabia to try and convince Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salam to loosen up his oil pipelines a little bit. More oil supply on the market would presumably lower prices at the gas pumps.

But there’s a problem. Bin Salam isn’t known as one of the world’s cuddliest leaders. The reasons are many, but most revolve around the words “highly repressive regime.”

Usually, the US doesn’t like to deal with such people, but, my goodness, look at all that oil. Getting Saudi Arabia to share a bit more of their natural wealth could mean gasoline prices might drop to—oh, why not dream big?—maybe $4.00 per gallon. It could give new meaning to the phrase, “a small price to pay.”

But Representative Adam Schiff (D-Ca) apparently isn’t interested in an economic marriage of convenience with the Saudis. He’s publicly telling the president to stay home. Instead, Schiff says, we should be busting our hump developing new alternative energy plans of our own.

Instead? See, this is where I start to laugh. We can debate all we want, and we should, about whether talking with bin Salam is a good idea. But what does bin Salam have to do with developing new American energy resources?

The obvious answer is: nothing. Adam, my man, it’s not one or the other. You’re dodging the issue by changing the subject.

This rhetorical switcheroo is called deflection, and it’s as old as politics.

Well, here’s a radical idea. Why not do both? Talk to bin Salam (if we chose to) AND bust some hump over new alternative energy plans.

Multi-tasking is a thing, Adam. Adults can get very good at it, with practice. Any working mother would be glad to give you some tips on how to make it happen.

As for Biden, whether he calls bin Salam or not, he’ll take heat. Stay tuned.

But now we’ll change situations, though we’re still talking about deflection. Hang with me.

Case Study #2: For the last several days, the Democrats have been putting out some pretty compelling stuff about the, um, “legitimate political discourse” of January 6th, and the degree to which Mr. Trump, um, politely suggested that Vice-president Mike Pence ignore the Constitution and declare Trump re-elected. As you know, Mr. Pence declined, and, as you also know, both windows and heads were smashed in retaliation.

All this has led to the utterly surreal scene of Democrats praising the moral strength of the former Republican vice-president, while Pence’s own Republican colleagues stand around with their hands in their pockets, looking constipated.

And when asked directly what they think about the information put on full display by the Committee, they offer only their pre-approved and much-rehearsed answer:

“Why are we even still talking about this? Why aren’t we holding hearings on gas prices? Why aren’t we holding hearings on inflation?”

Two comments: first, everyone with a brain knows that you’re not answering the question, Mitch. Like Congressman Schiff, you’re just deflecting. Even your fans can see through that one, and it’s embarrassing.

But second, I completely agree with you. Why AREN’T you holding Senate hearings on gas prices and inflation? Multi-tasking! It’s a thing, guys. Once again, ask your wives for instructions.

Okay, that’s all. I just wanted to express my own exasperation, and perhaps yours, at the constant DC deflection game that looks like governing, but gets nothing done, which, presumably, is the point. Both sides do it, sometimes within the same week, and then point fingers at each other and cry foul.

Which, in the spirit of ending on a positive note, proves there are a still a few things Democrats and Republicans can agree on.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

