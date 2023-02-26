In my family, I was the third of four kids. Two older brothers, one younger sister. My older brothers occasionally made my life miserable — teasing, stupid pranks, typical brother stuff. But since they were older than me, I couldn’t fight back — at least not successfully.

But as for my younger sister, she was always available as a victim-in-waiting.

I like to think I wasn’t a bully, and I believe that, overall, I’m right. My brothers went after me a lot more than I went after my sister. But occasionally, I’d provoke her with some stupid little-kid, older-brother stuff.

My exasperated mother would intervene. I would plead my case: I did nothing wrong. She’s just being hysterical. Girls. Yuck.

Sometimes I’d lose, but sometimes I’d win, and while winning I’d smugly wrap myself in a cloak of righteous indignation. But inside it made no difference. I knew I was wrong.

But this is not a column about the collateral damage of having older brothers. It is a column about U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia.

On Monday, Greene, who is widely reported to be angling for a new gig as former president Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate, made headlines by announcing on her Twitter feed that the United States of America should take part in “a national divorce” and divide into two separate countries, one made up of current red states, the other with blue states.

Here, in its entirety, was her post:

“We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrats’ traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

And there you have it — whatever “it” is.

Perhaps Greene has carefully considered how such a geographically quilt-patched pair of countries would work. If so, I can’t wait to hear her plans, if only out of morbid curiosity.

But it might be a long wait. Members of both parties have since pointed out that options for secession are not included in the constitution that Greene took an oath to protect and defend. Such legal subtleties have never stopped her appetite for political red meat and can hardly be expected to do so now, not with a potential vice-presidential Ring of Power dangling in front of her, like Sauron corrupting a political Gollum.

And that’s the thing with people like Greene. Over time, you reveal yourself. We all do. Cynically hypocritical hyperbole can be excused as showbiz or politics only so many times. After a while, the stink just sticks.

Because if anyone is responsible for the growingly insoluble problem of our national disunity, it’s people like Greene. She hurls insults from her lofty Twitter throne, and then points to her minions as the cause for the reactions she deliberately provokes.

Just like older brothers who taunt younger siblings into a rage, then throw up their hands with “who me?” innocence when the reaction they sought finally arrives.

But I admit there is one difference between Greene’s reaction-baiting and the occasional brotherly beatdowns I endured as a child. I didn’t beg for the beatdown.

Greene’s supporters, like the extreme political supporters on both sides of the aisle, love this stuff. They can’t get enough. They are collective piranhas in their respective swimming pools, chomping at the air above them, waiting to be tossed a fresh side of beef so they can reduce it in minutes to a picked-clean skeleton.

And then there’s the third edge of this unholy trinity, the news channels who proudly proclaim their editorial biases, and who thereby reap not just the whirlwind, but the profits.

But, as Walter Cronkite used to say, that’s the way it is. It is a downward spiral, to be sure, and perhaps everyone just sort of assumes we’ll pull out of the dive at the last minute and avoid the crash.

And maybe we will.