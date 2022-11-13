Finding My Way: The unexpected problem of Christmas turkeys

Forty years ago, when I was in my first gig as a mid-level boss, I learned a valuable lesson.

It had been a good year for the company and we were discussing something nice to do for our employees as a thank you.

I suggested a Christmas turkey for everyone. It seemed like a no-brainer, which just showed how little I knew.

“It’s an okay idea,” said the head boss, “but what happens in a couple of years if we don’t do as well?”

Since I had no idea what he was talking about, I tried to appear thoughtful.

“…and then,” he continued, “if we don’t give out turkeys that year, won’t everyone think we’re a bunch of jerks for taking back what in their eyes was now a standard holiday perk?”

I pondered. Is that what they’d think? I had no idea.

Except that I did. Create a well-liked precedent, then take it away, and there would be grousing galore. Sorry, folks, no turkey this year. Now everybody get back to work. Ho, ho, ho.

It was the first time in my life when I grappled with the idea that an act of kindness, especially when it’s from someone in a position of authority, can rapidly, even if unintentionally, begin to feel like an entitlement in the eyes of others. And entitlements, when removed, cause resentment.

I’ve seen this idea play out over and over again. We catch a break, a one-off, but then we begin to depend on it. And what began as an act of kindness, or a one-time benefit, becomes something we vaguely expect to continue forever.

I’ve even seen families fall into what we call the social safety net who later struggle to escape it. Same principle, bigger scale.

I’ve seen single mothers knocked low by any of the grand assortment of life’s unexpected disasters—divorce, illness, layoffs, take your pick—who have had to accept help to keep their fragile family together. And then, slowly, things start to improve. That’s a good thing, right?

Well sometimes it is, but sometimes it isn’t. On paper, the plan is simple: you make progress , and then those helping-hand benefits fall away. But in the process, you can find yourself feeling like you’re making no real progress at all.

So, sure, now you’re working again, but if the other benefits stop then you’re back to where you started—struggling to make the rent, but now watching your children turning into just another batch of edgy, disconnected latch-key kids. It’s the eternal tug-of-war between long term goals and the daily battle for sufficient food and a warm house where love isn’t just something you call out over your shoulder as you lock the kids inside and then race to the car to beat the rush hour traffic.

If you’re reading this column from a position of economic security, you are already tsk-tsking. That’s the way the world works, you say. It isn’t easy, and it’s not supposed to be. These people should have made better choices along the way, you say, or some sort of similar drivel.

But you’re right about one thing…life isn’t easy. And if I was a young mother without many resources desperately trying to make a better life for my children, the kneejerk toughen-up-buttercup mindset might not be quite so cut and dried. The hope of long term-gain is a great philosophy, but it may not always win the daily battles of trying to hold your fracturing family together.

Well, don’t look to me for any answers, because I don’t have any. Every situation is different, and everyone’s battles are unique. Here’s what I know: You and I are in no position to judge anyone else. Period. Even though we do it every day. So when someone shows up at the food bank in a newer pickup truck, it’s best to just help them load the food and wish them luck as they drive away. Judging others is as stupid as it is pointless. You don’t know what’s going on in their lives, and neither do I. Is there ever a truer mark of maturity than knowing when to just keep our mouths shut?