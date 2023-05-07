Since the first caveman looked into the starry sky and pondered life’s meaning, we’ve all asked the same questions: Who am I? Why am I here?

Recently, I was forced to admit that my own answer to the eternal question was right in front of me. And it wasn’t pretty.

Because, when the dust settles, and the laptop shuts down, I am my spam file.

We all have spam files. It’s the garbage in our inboxes the spammers think we’re stupid enough to open. Thanks to modern filtering programs, my computer puts spam emails into a separate file. I am grateful for this.

Nevertheless, each day I double-check the spam file, just to make sure there’s nothing inside that arrived by mistake. Then I hit the soul-satisfying empty-the-trash icon and it’s gone. But this week, I also gave each day’s trash pile a second glance to see what my spam pile says about me.

The portrait it paints is not flattering.

According to my spam page, I am vain, in need of female companionship, dangerously overweight, nearly blind, contaminated by a wide variety of toxic chemicals, and yet someone so special that major corporations are inspired to send me large amounts of money with no strings attached, but also someone who has ordered so much stuff online that delivery drivers need me to send them my credit card numbers so they can find my house and give me all my stuff.

Let’s take this one at a time: Vain? Somewhere, someone figured out that I write stuff occasionally, so I am bombarded by offers to build my very own Wikipedia page. They also want to whip my novel into shape. (I’m not writing a novel, but ... whatever.)

I also get weekly emails from someone allegedly named Mindy Powers who keeps sending me links to “the pictures you requested.” I figured that if I never respond to Mindy, the bot that drives her would go away.

So far no luck, but a guy can dream.

However, I should warn you that this may be one of my last columns, since my spam is also warning me I’m about to die from obesity, unless I quickly click on the helpfully-provided Keto Gummies link.

I’m also apparently about to go blind, but (great news!) I’ll have Superman-like vision in 14 days by ordering the vitamins with the secret ingredient that “every real man needs.”

Enough? Heck, I’m just getting started. Not only am I dangerously overweight and nearly blind, I’m also dying from exposure to lethally toxic substances. Attorneys for lawsuits related to contaminated water (Camp LeJeune) and a toxic herbicide (Roundup) have concluded I’m a victim and have promised me enough money to make my descendants rich — since I’ll likely die too soon to enjoy the payday.

But before my death, I’ll be able to collect buckets of cash, since I’ve apparently won every cash prize ever offered, and all I have to do is send in my credit card number to collect. “PayPal” reached out this week to send me $50 as a “reward” for who knows what, and “Harbor Freight” wants to send me a free power drill. And, not to be outdone, “T-Mobile” is also turning on the gift spigot. Here, verbatim, was the email: “T-MOBILE: 2nd attempts for you—Congratulations—Details Apply Hurry Up.”

Well, these are all good, but I’ll conclude with my personal favorite: The spam hits pretending to be from UPS and FedEx drivers who are out right now trying to deliver my packages, but need me to confirm my address, and, of course, credit card numbers, so they can pile the stuff on my doorstep.

All of this in one week.

It turns out that liars, fakers and criminals occupy about a quarter of all the emails I receive. In today’s world, I don’t know if that’s a good or bad number. But one thing I know for sure: If I believed everything in my spam file, I’d end up broke and miserable.

So who am I in this digital world? Except for my friends, I’m just a data point and potential rube.

Time marches on. Tech changes. People, not so much.