Finding My Way: The Two Viruses

Meanwhile, people suffered and died. In 1996 alone, 75,000 African children were paralyzed for life by the polio virus.

It took decades for governments to agree to put science and safety over suspicion and disorganization. And now, finally, polio has been declared eradicated throughout the continent.

I hope you’ll forgive me if, after reading this account, I found myself drawing parallels between the sixty-year-long worldwide fight against polio and our current national and global struggle to put Covid-19 and its variants in our collective rearview mirror.

Here in America, we like to think of ourselves as an advanced nation, and we are certainly the envy of the world in our political, economic, medical, and social accomplishments.

But for all our collective national achievements, we remain individually mortal, human, and flawed, just like the rich and poor in every nation on earth. Our survival instincts—the same instincts we share with millionaires and street corner beggars—constantly warn of us of potential dangers, and it’s remarkably easy for the unknown to appear fraught with peril.