Finding My Way: The Stupidity Defense

Last Tuesday an American radio and internet host discovered that free speech comes with a price. For most of us, the price of free speech is just a little restraint and courtesy. For Alex Jones, the price is $965,000,000.00.

Alex Jones is the host of InfoWars, an ongoing collection of conspiracy theories and rantings thrown like daily dog droppings against the walls of social civility. Mr. Jones has championed such far-right fever dreams as the Washington DC pizza parlor which, he claimed, guarded the entrance to the underground dungeons where Democrats regularly gather to sexually abuse and kill children. That claim led a North Carolina man to drive to Washington and shoot up the restaurant before opening the alleged dungeon door only to find a mop inside.

But Alex Jones’ greatest claim to fame will surely be his half-decade of unwavering insistence that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newton, Connecticut, which left 20 children and six educator dead, was a hoax. According to Jones, the shooting was a staged event with fake blood and “crisis actors” so that evil Democrats could storm your house and take away your guns. The community grief, the funerals, the gravestones—all of it was as phony as a three-dollar bill, claimed Jones, daily, for months.

As a result, grieving families were targeted by Jones and his followers for abuse. Many families were told they themselves would now be killed by Jones’s right-thinking, truth-loving vigilantes, all goaded on by his daily Fantasy-Land rantings. Several families, seeking only the time and space to grieve for their dead children, were compelled to relocate for their own safety, but were inevitably tracked down again for more abuse.

But then the lawsuits began, as the living victims (of both the shootings and Alex Jones) began to fight back. Over time, their momentum has gathered steam. And now it is Jones, and not the parents of dead children, centered in the public crosshairs.

It turns out that, even in America, there are limits to how much scorn and blame you can dump on the innocent before the truth finally circles back to lock its teeth into your sorry rear end.

This hasn’t been a good year for Mr. Jones. Last August, a Texas jury awarded $49.3 million of Jones’ money to families of the Sandy Hook victims. Through that trial and the one that ended this week, Jones offered only one blustery defense: at the time, without any credible evidence to support his outrageous claims, he simply thought he was right. So he went on, year after year, telling his followers he alone was giving them the secret truth that “they” don’t want you to know. And he did it with the reckless and self-delusional notion that he possessed some thoroughly American right to tell his listeners any unproved nonsense he desired, and then, when everything fell apart, claim as his defense that since he thought what he said was true, he would be immune to his victims’ lawsuits, thanks to that First Amendment free speech thing.

I call it the stupidity defense. It says that I can ruin your life, but since I was just too stupid to know any better, you can’t do anything about it.

Personally, I doubt this is what the founders had in mind when they added freedom of speech to the Bill of Rights.

Nevertheless, these days Jones is working overtime to brand himself as the victim—an act of stunningly brazen disregard for the misery of the families who are the actual victims of Sandy Hook. Immediately following this week’s verdict, he took to his airwaves, begging viewers to send him money, and to buy even more of the vitamin pills and whatnot he regularly pimps on his website.

I’ve suggested in previous columns that the Founders fully understood that the freedoms granted in the Constitution and Bill of Rights would function only if our citizens exercised prudence and restraint in enjoying the blessings of those freedoms. It seems to me that in the absence of even the most minimal efforts of personal discipline and respect for common decency, Alex Jones, and those who share his cynical disregard for the responsibilities our freedoms demand, deserves everything he gets.

Especially when your only defense is your own stupidity.