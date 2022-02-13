Finding My Way: The stubbornness of facts

‘Facts are stubborn things, and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts or evidence.” John Adams, 2nd President of the United States.

Senator Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., didn’t become the Senate Minority Leader by driving wedges in the ranks.

So his remarks last Wednesday were all the more remarkable for the howls of protest he surely knew he would unleash within his own party.

McConnell was speaking about the attack on Congress on January 6, 2021. “We were all there,” he reminded his colleagues. “It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election from one administration to the next.”

His comments came after the Republican National Committee, in their Salt Lake City meeting nine days ago, went full-tilt cancel-culture on two of its own, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill, for their involvement with the House committee investigating the insurrection. In censuring Cheney and Kinzinger, the RNC referred to the House’s impeachment of President Trump as “a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”

FOX News, sensing dissension in the ranks, moved quickly that afternoon to minimize the impact of McConnell’s remarks by lining up more orthodox congressional Republicans willing to eat their own.

The prevailing logic in those interviews went like this: “McConnell is still talking about that? Who cares about January 6th anyway? It’s old news. Today our voters are worried about (insert list of focus group responses here).”

The professionals call this the art of deflection. Answer the question by not answering it. Sadly, it works.

But I digress. By the end of the day, Senator McConnell was the only Republican willing to venture anywhere near an actual conversation about what the party’s troglodyte fringe initiated on January 6, 2021. I understand why. No one wanted to offend voters who have been fed the party’s up-is-down version of events for so long that they now, as if hypnotized, willingly disbelieve the video playing right in front of their eyes.

Coincidentally, it was one year ago today that the Senate concluded Trump’s second impeachment trial by voting to acquit the president on the charge of inciting an insurrection. As you remember, all of the Senate Democrats, along with seven Republican senators, voted to convict the president, but McConnell, joining the rest of the Republican majority, voted to acquit.

But following his acquittal vote, McConnell walked over to the cameras and delivered a speech vehemently condemning the former president’s actions.

Here are some quotes from McConnell’s speech, delivered one year ago today:

“Former President Trump’s actions preceding the riot were a disgraceful dereliction of duty.”

“There is no question that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day.”

McConnell also said that the events of January 6th were “the foreseeable consequence of false statements, conspiracy theories, and reckless hyperbole which the defeated president kept shouting into the largest megaphone on Planet Earth.”

Given his views of the insurrection, you might wonder why he didn’t side with those voting to convict the former president. McConnell said in the same statement that he voted for acquittal because at the time of the vote Trump was no longer the president, and therefore technically couldn’t be removed from office. Since removal from office was constitutionally the only action available to the Senate, the point, McConnell claimed, was moot.

But now, one year later, the Republican National Committee is attempting a thorough whitewash of history, with its laughably fanciful claims justifying the attacks as “legitimate political discourse” that are at odds with any semblance of reality.

McConnell is absolutely right in reminding fellow Republicans that extremism and violence is the incendiary language-of-choice among the radicals that inhabit the edges of every political philosophy, left and right, and that men and women of goodwill on both sides of the political divide must be constantly vigilant and willing to call out the bad actors among their own ranks. The failure to do so may ultimately prove more destructive to our American democracy than the actions of the January 6th insurrectionists.

