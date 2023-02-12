As you know, and are already thoroughly tired of hearing about, President Joe Biden on Tuesday addressed Congress, and — let’s not kid ourselves — a primetime television audience, to report on the State of the Union, as required by Article II, Section 3, Clause 1 of the United States Constitution.

As usual, his comments were instantly filtered through the politically rose-colored glasses of party aides, supporters and sycophants on both sides of the political aisle whose jobs depend on turning up the volume on the point of view of whoever signs their paychecks.

As a news consumer, I am genuinely impressed at the speed with which quality news organizations can respond to unplanned and unexpected news anywhere on the globe.

But the State of the Union address is neither unplanned, nor unexpected, which is why it falls apart. The level of bombast brought to bear on this completely predictable and ultimately meaningless event baffles me. It’s not important. It’s not urgent. It’s a political demolition derby, run for the amusement of people who love to see things go crash in the night.

Here, by the way, is the playbook.

Scene: The network newsroom. “OK everybody, the State of the Union speech is next week. I want the pre- and post-game interviews lined up by tonight. Who’s especially angry this week? Get ‘em and lock ‘em down. Bob, plan on three days of previews about what the President will say. Fred, get the human touch — you know, pre-dawn coffee shop in Peoria. Salt of the earth stuff. Susan, I know you’re new, but I’m going to throw you a bone. You’re in charge of the speech leaks on the morning of the big day.”

“OK, boss,” says Susan, “but what if there aren’t any leaks?”

General laughter from everyone in the room. Susan won’t ever make that mistake again.

“OK, we’re going wall-to-wall on this. During the speech, I want separate cameras focused on the crazies — Taylor-Greene, Omar, all of ‘em. I want every heckle and overdone eye-roll, and I want it live. I want more replays than the Super Bowl. This is red meat, baby, and Tuesday’s the barbecue!”

And so, every year the circus rolls into the House chamber, and for a couple of hours you get what P.T. Barnum would have provided if he’d had reliable access to electricity. You get the hysterical build up, the pompous pomp, the self-serving circumstance, the ghost-written adlibs, the predictable applause, the ho-hum standing ovations, the smug arm-folding, the crackpot call-outs, the surgically-implanted special guests, and the highly-rehearsed before-and-after spontaneity of the presidential stroll up and down the aisle.

It occurred to me that the only difference between Biden’s and Trump’s State of the Union addresses was that Trump needed more hair spray.

Otherwise, it’s all as predictable as the annual argument over whether Daylight Saving Time is killing someone somehow somewhere.

The cynically sage philosopher PJ O’Rourke once said that giving money and power to politicians is like giving whiskey and car keys to teenage boys. Throw in lights, cameras, and pre-planned action, and you have the State of the Union address.

And, sadly, the State of the Union is also a pretty accurate peek into the state of the union. It’s the triumph of TikTok over substance, of cynically intellectual tap-dancing over the rolled-up sleeves required for hard work. But it’s all good. As long as we’re entertained for a day — or at least distracted.

Perhaps the Union is a little like the onion. It looks great on the shelf. But when you start peeling it, the insides are a little stinky.

But don’t worry. Non-partisan onion-peeling was nowhere to be seen last Tuesday. The evening’s breathless analysis measured only the politics involved, not the people who must live with the results, something that we’re so used to by now that we barely notice it.

Which reminds me, today is the Super Bowl. Entertainment, distraction, replays, pomp, analysis from the booth, all with the American flag hanging overhead.

Well, that’s cool. We get our cake and can eat it too — and, thanks to the carnival barking from last Tuesday, we get it twice in the same week.