A week ago, two teams faced in the championship game of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. By the end, a superior LSU team made sure it wasn’t close, thumping Iowa, 101-85.

But after the final buzzer, only the announcers were talking about the game itself. Everyone else was talking about the finger.

In case you missed it, once the game was pretty much decided, LSU standout Angel Reese jogged up alongside Iowa standout Caitlin Clark and pointedly pointed to her own ring finger — a snarky proclamation that a championship ring was destined for her hand, not Clark’s.

And, as the saying goes, the crowd went wild — the Twitter crowd, that is.

Reese, who is Black, was characterized as being a classless, taunting bully. Lost in the initial Twitter pile-on was the fact that in a game played by the same two teams earlier in the season, Clark, who is white, made the same taunting gesture to Reese.

At the time, the response to Clark’s gesture was more along the line of being a “fiery competitor.” The different reaction by fans and the media to Reese were Twitteristically chalked up to America’s reflexive racism. The white player gets an atta-girl, and the Black player reaps the whirlwind. What else is new?

So the War of the Rings was a thing this week — a stupid thing that overshadowed an otherwise hard-fought and entertaining game.

Lost in all of this are the rules that allow referees to deal harshly with taunting, but are not invoked nearly enough. For a player, I suppose taunting an opponent is just good gamesmanship — which is usually unrelated to good sportsmanship. Referees who allow such behavior share the blame for it.

Fans, meanwhile, love it. A little vicarious chest thumping is always good for lifting tribal morale.

With all of this as background, perhaps you’ll enjoy a story from my own experience with sports taunting.

It was back in 1993, at the start of the high school soccer season in Florida. During the previous off-season the national high school soccer rulebook had finally added a clause requiring an immediate red card — ejection — for any player who openly taunts an opponent.

Coaches and referees were fully aware of the new rule.

So it’s the first game of the season, and I’m the referee. The home team is the defending state champion. Their opponents are not expected to put up much of a fight. The stands are packed with enthusiastic local supporters.

The game starts, and the drubbing begins. Not more than five minutes after the opening whistle, their star forward — a guy with colleges lining up to recruit him — blows past his last defender, dribbles in toward the goal, and then fakes the goalkeeper so badly with a pro-level feint that the poor guy falls to the ground and the forward walks the ball into the goal.

The crowd goes wild. And then it happens.

The forward returns to the goalkeeper, who is just standing up, and proceeds to do a grotesque spastic dance in front of him, waving back and forth with his arms flailing, mocking the futile attempt of the goalkeeper to stop him.

Well. That’s not good.

Remember, we’re five minutes into the first game of the season. This guy is the best player on the best team in the state. And I casually walked over to him, pulled out my red card and sent him to the bench.

Once again the crowd went wild, but in a different way.

I walked over to the coach. “You know why I did that, right?”

“Well, yeah, but you could have just warned him.”

“He was acting like a jerk, and the rules are the rules. You’re the one who should have prepared your team, coach. He’s your guy.”

Personally, I think this idea of sports as thinly-veiled, attitude-drenched, tribal beatdowns where rules are for suckers and the ends always justifies the means is — sorry to be indelicate — a load of manure. Victory without honor is ... well ... actually ... um ... never mind.

Victory without honor is still victory and that’s all that matters and everyone knows it so why am I even writing this?

Sorry to waste your time. My bad.