Finding My Way: The Seven Deadly Sins: 2020 Edition

Greed: In my experience, it’s the richest among us who are the greediest. Everyone else is just trying to keep a job and not get sick. It’s a 7.

Envy: Our commercial culture thrives on it. We’re told that everyone is more attractive, hipper, happier, and cooler than us, and that it can all be fixed with a credit card. If only. I give it an 8.

Pride: Considered the root sin from which others inevitably spring. Pride in good work is commendable, but the sin of pride is in the relentless comparisons of yourself with others. If you’re smugly arrogant while sitting at the top, that’s pride. If you’re at the bottom, your offended pride drives you to envy and greed. It’s a sneaky sin, but a nasty one. It’s a 9 for sure.

Wrath: The sickness of our age. Through it we objectify, over-simplify, and condemn others, while becoming enraged when others use the same judgmental tactics on us. It’s a 10, with a bullet.

But before we wrap up today’s rankings, I’d like to put in a plug for a couple of overlooked sins that I think have come from behind to dominate the field.