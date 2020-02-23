Finding My Way: The Seven Deadly Sins: 2020 Edition

Even though no such list exists in scripture, Christians have long accepted that there are basically seven “deadly” sins—a list which, taken together, efficiently sums up all the ills to which flesh is heir.
Here, in case you don’t have them memorized, is the murderer’s row: Sloth, gluttony, lust, greed, envy, pride, and wrath.
How are they doing here at the start of 2020? You’ll have your own favorites, but here’s my ranking:
Sloth: It’s certainly a sin, but one that gets far more attention than it deserves. The complaint is that poor people are just lazy and slothful, which is probably true for a few of them, but most are working themselves into the ground trying to stay ahead. I’ve known more slothful rich people than poor ones. Here in 2020, score it a 5.
Gluttony: There is no shortage of fatness in the USA, to which I am partially contributing. But the problem here isn’t just eating too much, it’s the whole processed food thing. Fatty foods are cheap. If you’re low on money, a Little Debbie’ll fill you up. It’s not a minor sin, but these days we have far bigger fish to fry. Another 5.
Lust: It never goes away, but in polite society everyone’s working hard to keep it under wraps. Props to #MeToo for that. Of course, online pornography is a scourge, but that battle has been fought, and, sadly, lost. Mixing the good and bad, score it a 6.
Greed: In my experience, it’s the richest among us who are the greediest. Everyone else is just trying to keep a job and not get sick. It’s a 7.
Envy: Our commercial culture thrives on it. We’re told that everyone is more attractive, hipper, happier, and cooler than us, and that it can all be fixed with a credit card. If only. I give it an 8.
Pride: Considered the root sin from which others inevitably spring. Pride in good work is commendable, but the sin of pride is in the relentless comparisons of yourself with others. If you’re smugly arrogant while sitting at the top, that’s pride. If you’re at the bottom, your offended pride drives you to envy and greed. It’s a sneaky sin, but a nasty one. It’s a 9 for sure.
Wrath: The sickness of our age. Through it we objectify, over-simplify, and condemn others, while becoming enraged when others use the same judgmental tactics on us. It’s a 10, with a bullet.
But before we wrap up today’s rankings, I’d like to put in a plug for a couple of overlooked sins that I think have come from behind to dominate the field.
My first addition to the hit parade of sin is complacency. It’s the sin that allows us to look at the world today, so precariously balanced on the edge of a variety of economic, social and environmental disasters, and accept it all as being just fine the way it is. It’s the kind of complacency that is providing us all with violins, enabling us, like Nero, to fiddle away our last hours as Rome’s kindling begins to burn. It’s the stealth sin. And a 10.
My final addition to today’s sin list is fear. If there is kindling in place preparing to ignite the next global calamity, it’s fear that will provide the spark. Fear gives us license to snuff out every act of social courtesy, kindness, and order. Fear divides us into two camps, then ten, then a hundred, then a thousand. Fear is the call to chaos that has always been part of mankind.
You may argue that fear is not a sin, it’s simply a part of human nature, one that has enabled us to build a world of relative safety and security.
True enough. Fear is exactly like fire. Fire keeps us warm, but is our most dangerous servant. When deliberately pursued it can quickly destroy what has taken centuries to build. Today we are letting our fears stoke bonfires in the public squares. If it spreads, the destruction will grow exponentially. On a scale of 1-10, our modern sin of fear is off the charts.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.