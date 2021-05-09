Finding My Way: The Secret Life of Chickens

The chickens we bought did not previously know each other. The first time they met was when we unboxed them in our enclosure.

I bring this up because it’s been interesting to watch them sort themselves out. After all, the term “pecking order” originates from chickens.

And for good reason. Almost immediately they developed a thorough understanding of who’s the boss, and where each bird stands in the hierarchy. I knew this would happen, but I assumed there would be a certain amount of fussing along the way.

But not so. They all just looked at each other and apparently figured it out. I find this fascinating, and I have no idea how it works, but I know it often happens the same way with people.

Which brings me to my last point. As I watched our chickens do their chicken-business in their new home, with blissful ignorance of the amount of work my wife and I invested in setting it all up before they arrived, along with the ongoing care we provide them each day, it occurred to me that in a lot of cosmically funny ways, chickens are to us as we are to God.

We go about our business with blissful ignorance of the carefully crafted world He created for us, and we make our messes with the dimwittedly certain knowledge that somehow it’ll all magically get fixed.