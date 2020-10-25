Finding My Way: The Rough Road Facing Today’s Youth

The difficult life choices facing young men and women today are unlike any we’ve seen in American history. Those of us who are older and have weathered our own life-storms may be inclined to dismiss the challenges facing our offspring as being no worse than those of our own, or previous, generations. But when we suggest to our children that they should proceed into adulthood relying on the same social and cultural umbrella that kept us safely out of the rain, we do them no favor. Instead, when we offer them our loving but tone-deaf advice, we only prove our own unfitness to be of any true assistance.

No, I am not discounting the basic moral rules of kindness, hard work, faith, patriotism and devotion to the necessary cause of building new families to ensure a future for us all. Those foundational societal building blocks will always endure. But we can no longer ignore—though God knows we’ve tried—the radically shifting structure of the American workforce, and the ripening social impact of our emerging rich vs. poor economic realignment. And when we, the grownups, seem unable to do any more than tell the rising generation to stay the course, young adults will instantly and correctly perceive our simplistic advice as an admission that we are clueless in the face of change.