Finding My Way: The Rolling Rock

As you know, this week marks the one-year anniversary of the attempted overthrow of the government of the United States of America.

There is a mountain of evidence that the insurrection was inspired (or incited, take your pick) by our former president, who, in a widely televised speech, urged his supporters gathered at the White House to march to the US Capitol and “fight like hell” to stop the planned counting of electoral votes. Apologists have argued that Trump was speaking metaphorically, but, if so, the subtlety appears to have been lost on his audience, many of whom we now know were already carrying stun guns, lasers and pepper spray. Following his call-to-arms, his newly-commissioned foot soldiers duly marched down Pennsylvania Avenue to carry out the orders of their Commander in Chief.

Subtleties, after all, tend to be lost on mobs, who perhaps also hadn’t considered the idea that the Capitol’s excellent surveillance system would record the ensuing mayhem with breathtaking detail, which has led so far led to the arrests of over 700 people.

In the wake of the riot, the media companies that make their millions kowtowing to the political right went into overdrive, as they valiantly fought to deny what was uncomfortably right before their eyes. In their efforts to call black white (or at least gray) they threw endless amounts of you-know-what against the walls to see what would stick: the ringleaders were actually Antifa anarchists posing as Trump supporters, no, wait, they were Black Lives Matter anarchists, or — my favorite — most were just folks out for a stroll who decided to tour the Capitol, after a few rowdies up front had been nice enough to open the doors for them.

And now we’re all a year older, though apparently none the wiser. Polls haven’t moved, people’s opinions haven’t changed. About a third of us remain unwaveringly convinced that it is no longer possible to conduct a free, fair election in the United States of America.

A recent CBS poll reports that 62% of Americans now believe that all future presidential elections will likely be accompanied by violence.

If we are to recover from this new phase of American history — an outcome not guaranteed — we will need something this country has been unable to produce for a generation: strong, uplifting, moral leadership that is able to reforge a political middle, and — of equal importance — a nation of voters willing to be part of the solution.

Meanwhile, our current lack of leadership offers little hope that a solution is on the horizon.

In particular, our current national Republican leadership is doing little to help, and I’m picking on them because, let’s be honest, the majority of the insurrectionist noise is coming from the far right. Where true leadership is needed, we see instead the painfully awkward on-camera contortions of Republican lawmakers trying desperately to keep their increasingly radicalized base safely contributing to their reelection campaigns. Listening to their carefully-parsed characterizations of the January 6th mob as essentially fine patriots simply exercising their right to free expression, while minimizing the violent intent of the proceedings, teeters between amateur-hour comedy and outright cowardice.

Because nobody these days, least of all our politicians, knows how to reverse the great rolling rock of American anger.

Well, let me be more precise. Nobody these days, least of all our politicians, knows how to reverse the great rolling rock of American anger and still keep their enormously lucrative jobs — a task considerably more difficult for Republicans, who must, above all, stay in the good graces of the former president, just in case he runs again in 2024. He’s been known, after all, to hold a grudge.

So here we are, one year after January 6th. We’re gearing up for the mid-terms at a time when 30-percent of us think American elections are nothing more than a dark criminal enterprise. We’re being asked to look ahead, when we show little ability to let go of what’s behind us.

It seems to me that these are dangerous days. Worst of all, our children are growing up believing this is simply the normal way we do things. Why should they think differently? It’s all they’ve ever known.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0