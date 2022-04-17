Finding My Way: The Rats in the Kitchen

In a fifteen-month period between February 1692 and May 1693 in Salem, Massachusetts, two hundred members of that community were accused of witchcraft by their neighbors. During the infamous Salem witch trials, thirty were found guilty of consorting with the devil, and nineteen were executed by hanging, fourteen of whom were women.

Over the years, even the most careful historians have struggled to fully reconcile the combination of misplaced religious zeal and mass hysteria that resulted in such widespread suspicion, and, ultimately, death. And yet it happened, and in the process widened the definition of what humans are capable of.

Since then, the story of the Salem witch trials have served as a cautionary tale of the dangers of social overreaction to the perceived threats or nonconformity of others. In his famous 1953 play “The Crucible,” Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Arthur Miller helped expose the scourge of McCarthyism by likening the Salem witch trials to McCarthy’s fact-challenged attempts at ferreting alleged communists out of government.

It’s said that when a generation does not learn from the mistakes of the past, it is doomed to repeat them.

Hold that thought.

This week another Pulitzer Prize-winning author, David Mamet, made headlines for alleging in an interview on Fox News that school teachers, as a group, “are inclined” to pedophilia.

Mamet’s comments were made while talking with FOX News host Mark Levin during last week’s episode of his show “Life, Liberty and Levin.”

In the interview, Mamet said with a straight face that “kids…are not only being indoctrinated, but groomed, in a very real sense, by people who are, whether they know it or not, sexual predators.”

One wonders how a person could be a sexual predator — by definition, one who takes action on his predilections — and not know it.

But, not to worry, Mr. Mamet has an answer: “Do I think they are abusing the kids physically? No. But they are abusing them mentally and using sex to do so. This has always been the problem with education. Teachers are inclined, especially men because men are predators, to pedophilia.”

Predictably, reaction was swift. American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten said Mr. Mamet’s comments are “a repulsive demonization” of teachers.

Crimes Against Children Research Center head David Finkelhor acknowledges that the majority of sexual abusers against children are males, but adds that “Schools are not particularly high-risk environments for sexual abuse by adults. More of the adult sexual abusers in a child’s life come from family, family friends, acquaintances and neighbors.”

Setting aside the extraordinary lapse of journalistic judgment by Mark Levin in allowing Mamet’s claims to go unchallenged, I still have two concerns.

First, if there’s a profession other than teaching with more highly educated, yet lower paid, individuals fighting to make a true difference in today’s world, I don’t know what it is. In the absence of a livable wage, respect is the least we can give our teachers.

Second, many of the teachers with whom I am friends, or at least acquaintances, are proud registered Republicans. But in our current culture wars, those on the Right seem engaged in an endless but ultimately self-defeating search for rats in the kitchen. For such searchers, the idea of inclusiveness in their party only goes as far as a voter’s willingness to accept without argument the direction of the constantly shifting compass of right-wing scorn.

And each time a new group or profession is “exposed” by the judges of doctrinal purity at FOX HQ, more people — many of whom are Republicans, but who will recognize hateful blather for what is — will vacate the tent.

And though religions are free to purge all the apostates they wish in order to maintain doctrinal purity, the job of political parties is to win elections. Make too many voters feel unwelcome due to doubtful breeches of party orthodoxy, and your only victories will be moral ones.

Meanwhile, I understand that an electorate driven more by anger than policy must always be presented with new firewood to burn, but after a while, when you run out of new neighbors to hang, what’s left — other than to wait for the day when the lynchers devise some concocted reason to come for you?

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

