In chess it’s called the endgame.
It’s when the raging battle draws to it bloody conclusion. An army fails. A king falls.
But for all the blood that’s shed, not every battle yields a winner. Sometimes it all grinds down to a stalemate. It happens in chess. It happens in politics.
So now we’re — finally — at the end of part one of the two-part impeachment process. The House Democrats got what will surely be a Pyrrhic victory in its uncomfortably rush-job impeachment of a sitting U.S. president, followed by its uncomfortably slow release of its decision to the Senate.
But the Articles of Impeachment are approved and are slowly winding their way across the approximately 300 feet from the House to the Senate chambers, where 20 Republican senators would have to jump ship from the party line for the president to lose his job, which — you heard it here last — won’t happen.
Along the way, there’s been plenty to scratch your head at. Republicans said Democrats were trying to overturn the election. What do they think — that Hillary is waiting in the wings, ready to assume office? I’m pretty sure that if President Trump left, Vice President Pence would step up, and I don’t see him being a friend of the donkeys.
Meanwhile, Speaker Pelosi said she was withholding the articles from the Senate until she’s “comfortable” with their process. OMG, Nancy. McConnell doesn’t get to tell you how to run an impeachment, and you don’t get to tell him how to run a trial.
Was it a long shot for the Democrats? Looking back, it’s easy to see just how long a shot it was. But at the beginning I think Pelosi and the rest of Team Blue actually believed history, or time, or God, or whatever, was on their side, and that public opinion would shift. So they began the drumbeat, but no one — absolutely no one — from Team Red got up to join the tribal dance.
And now the game moves to the — yawn — Senate, which will — yawn — drive an uncomfortably rush-job stake through the heart of the House’s baby, and that will be that. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been startlingly cavalier about promising a trial where the accused will get to call the shots. Am I the only one who would have preferred at least a pretext of fairness? Or, like integrity and cooperation, is fairness just another threadbare idea newly-tossed on the rag heap of formerly American principles?
You have free articles remaining.
In the end, the House Democrats got it wrong. They actually thought the facts would vindicate them.
And that was their big mistake. We’re way past that kind of thinking now. I’ll let the Republicans take it from here in explaining why.
First, from former Republican House member, senator, and secretary of defense, William Cohen, who served during Watergate: “We’re living in a different era, really. The partisanship is deeper. It’s a cynical, suspicious society. The conspiracy theories that were once fringe elements have been allowed to filter into the mainstream.”
Then there’s Norm Ornstein, from the conservative American Enterprise Institute. He says we’ve moved from polarization to tribalism: “That means that anyone who is not part of your tribe is the enemy. And anything you do to take on your own tribe is heresy.”
Finally, a thought from Nixon’s former White House lawyer, John Dean: “Polarization cannot be a justification for Republican facts, morality and rule of law, or Democratic facts, morality and rule of law. If polarization justifies multiple realities, democracy as we know it has ended.”
And there you have it. In the House we have seen one reality play out, and we’re about to see a different reality play out in the Senate.
And as the process draws to its inevitable conclusion, I doubt anyone’s mind will actually have been changed. Folks who think the president is a scumbag will still think he is a scumbag. And the people who think the scumbags who don’t like the president are still scumbags aren’t likely to change their minds either.
In the end, did President Donald Trump do anything to warrant impeachment?
Who really knows? What does it matter? Welcome to America 2.0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.