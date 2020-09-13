Finding My Way: The radicals among us

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How well do you know your neighbors? Probably not very well. These days our online-only friends are more important to us than the living, breathing people down the street.

Besides, would you even want to strike up a relationship with someone who might be a radical?

Radicals have always existed on the fringes. They are the folks willing to burn society down so it can be rebuilt in their image. The radicals from the right are ready to keep everyone who’s not a white protestant Christian in their place, which is to say at the bottom, which is where God has told them such people belong. They organize their own militias, preach their own sermons, cherry pick the Constitution, and show their strength everywhere from hate boards to board rooms. They’re fine with government as long as it leaves them alone, and as long as they don’t have to pay for it.