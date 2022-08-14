Finding My Way: The quality of mercy

This year marks the 80th anniversary of Congress’s 1942 approval of our Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag and the republic it represents. The words “under God” were added to the Pledge in 1954.

The simple, thirty-one-word pledge says a great deal about how we see ourselves as Americans. Two words in particular help define our national self-image. They are “liberty,” and “justice.”

We revere liberty. Our freedom to choose our own actions is the envy of the world, and why Ronald Reagan’s 1980 description of America as a “city on a hill” still resonates today.

We also revere justice. Ours is not a nation of arbitrary tyrants, but of laws, written and agreed upon by those we choose to represent us. And our system of justice works to apply those laws as impartial measuring sticks to our often-erratic human behavior.

We are not perfect, nor have we ever claimed to be so. America has not always demonstrated the moral self-control required to fulfill our vision of liberty. And the scales of American justice have not always equally and fairly balanced the competing interests of our various economic and racial classes.

Still, we have come consistently closer to the mark than our fellow nations, which is why for all our American faults and frailties we remain the envy of the world.

But for a few paragraphs I would like to comment on a national trait with which our American character has never been richly endowed: the quality of mercy.

Mercy implies a favorable judgment and forgiveness not warranted by what impartial facts portray. Mercy recognizes guilt, yet pleads for leniency.

Mercy acknowledges the human capacity for improvement and change, while justice responds only to past actions and accountability.

We call our home America the beautiful, the home of the free and the brave. But never once in my seven decades of life have I heard us described as America the merciful.

Maybe it’s because we have collectively decided to leave the idea of mercy to the churches, for whom the concept is essential if fallen humankind ever hopes to reconcile itself to God. If so, mercy is becoming an idea of increasing irrelevance, as statistics continue to show a sharp decline in overall church attendance over the last two decades.

Meanwhile, governments are as busy as ever concerning themselves with the more earthly concerns of economies, war, and the preservation of their own power. And it seems as if we ourselves are similarly occupied as we mimic the military tactics and behaviors of political movements in our social lives, more than the loving and peace-seeking relationships fostered in what few religious sanctuaries remain.

There’s an old saying that I think holds true because it describes human behavior, which, as a rule, doesn’t change much. It’s simply this: we judge ourselves by our intentions, and others by their actions. I ran the stop light because my boss would fire me if I showed up late again. You ran the stoplight because you’re a negligent life-endangering jerk.

Well, I’m not saying that we should go all Kum-by-ah, give everyone a hug, and let lawbreakers go home without penalty if they just say that they’re really, really sorry. But I am saying that from time to time I’ve made mistakes in my personal life that have lead me to need forgiveness—mercy—which I did not deserve.

Christianity, as I understand it, is based on this idea. We all make mistakes. From time to time we all need undeserved forgiveness.

But these are hard times. We’ve all retreated behind our barbed wire fences and the open space between us is no longer a middle ground, it’s the no-man’s land into which anyone who strays will be shot by the other side. Our national psyche is now the collective martial justice of war, and balancing justice and mercy has become an irrelevant, antiquated exercise.

Regardless, I’ll close with what Mr. Shakespeare had to say about it:

“The quality of mercy is not strained; it droppeth as the gentle rain from heaven upon the place beneath. It is twice blessed—it blesses him that gives, and him that takes.”

Pretty words, those. Take from them what you will.