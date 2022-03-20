Finding My Way: The pendulum and the pit

During our optimistic youth we believe people can fundamentally change, but part of the wisdom of old age is the realization that they don’t. Each generation dreams of a world living in peace and harmony, but despite our constant advances in technology we’re no closer to our goals than we were fifty, or five-hundred, or even five-thousand, years ago.

Instead, divisions constantly arise from flash-fire social movements claiming universal relevancy. They bubble up and finally pop like slow motion versions of the thermal mud pots in Yellowstone. We remember a few of them. Most we forget, or mythologize.

Fifty years ago, as a twenty-year old, I witnessed the birth of politically militant groups that grew out of a demand for greater freedoms, and the fear of governmental suppression of the rights promised by our Constitution. Some within these broad movements became so angry that they saw violence as the only way to correct the moral compass of the nation.

Sort of like today.

Except that in those days the pendulum of extremism had swung hard to the left. And so we had the Black Panthers, and their white counterparts, the Weathermen—named after a Bob Dylan lyric that “you don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.”

These militantly far-left groups with an appetite for violence believed that both Dr. Martin Luther King’s pleas for non-violent protest, and the hippies’ benign recommendation to “make love not war” were a misguided waste of time. They perceived America as having become so fundamentally flawed that nothing less than an insurrection was needed to recover a lost nation. “Burn, baby, burn,” became the political statement of choice by the Panthers. The Weathermen talked openly about the need for short-term lawlessness to restore America’s true values and freedoms, and they built bombs to make it happen.

In response, police and National Guard troops spent the next few years dealing with university shutdowns and urban riots. Heads were cracked. Bombs were ignited. Neighborhoods burned.

Meanwhile, on the Right, respectful but shocked citizens watched aghast from the sidelines. Republican Richard Nixon understood the Right’s revulsion of political violence and won the presidency in 1972 by courting what he named “the silent majority.”

In time, the Panthers and the Weathermen faded away. And the pendulum, as pendulums always do, slowly began to swing.

How slowly? It’s taken about fifty years for the pendulum to approach the other side. Now we have the Proud Boys and the Three-Percenters and the Oath Keepers, all claiming the need to restore by force a variety of freedoms that a spineless society has allowed a toxic government to strip away. In the Sixties, such groups were called far-left radicals. Today we call them far-right extremists.

And unless you’ve lived through them both, it’s probably hard to see the parallels. The 60’s are ancient history, but today’s insurrections are in your face.

But the parallels run deep. In the 60’s, a going-nowhere war in Viet Nam, the clamor for increased rights for women and minorities, along with the constant threat of nuclear Armageddon with Russia, sent America’s left-leaning youth into the streets to demand both social and political change, with violence becoming the occasional result. Between 1961-66 riots broke out in Birmingham, New York City and Chicago. The 1965 Watts riots in Los Angeles left 34 people dead, a thousand injured, and hundreds of buildings and entire city blocks burned to the ground. The nation was horrified.

And now, large groups of people are both fearful and angry over the effects of our current political, social and economic instability. One insurrection has already taken place. It’s naïve to think there won’t be a few more before we’re done.

Whenever a society sits near the edge of a pendulum swing, a hopeful and positive future is difficult to see. But if history plays out as it has in the past, in the end we will eventually climb up and out of our present pit, hopefully with only a few buildings blown up and not too many people killed, and rediscover that our only way forward is to remember that our neighbors’ ultimate aspirations are remarkably similar to our own.

The pendulum swings. Time will tell. It always does.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

