Finding My Way: The Netflix Gambit

And now, no less than NPR is proclaiming that chess in America is having a “moment.” The program’s coverage included everyone from beginners to grandmasters, and even some people who picked it up during the pandemic out of boredom and then fell in love with it.

Here’s my story. When my oldest child was about eight years old, I bought a cheap plastic chess set for about $2.50. “Mike,” I said, “you and I are going to figure out how to play chess.” Fortunately, he was at an age when doing something with Dad was still cool.

That was nearly four decades ago, and I’ve never lost my enjoyment for the game. Through the years I’ve taught all my kids how to play, and I’m working through my grandchildren now. I bring my chess board to school when I substitute teach. I invite them—once their work is done—to “beat the sub.”

Why am I writing this? I suppose it’s to assure you that despite “The Queen’s Gambit’s” glossy but semi-sordid tale, it’s possible to be normal and still enjoy chess. It’s been shown to improve math and critical thinking test scores. It’s inexpensive. You don’t have to buy uniforms, or special insurance. Online teaching tools abound.

And keep in mind that if you act right now, telling your friends you play chess will actually make you cool.

I have to admit—that’s a gambit I never thought would work.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

