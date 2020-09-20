Finding My Way: The Movie 'Cuties'

This is not a situation unique to the slums of Paris, by the way.

So the young girls oscillate crazily between watching stupid twerking videos, and the more standard childhood fare of seeing how many gummi bears you can jam into your mouth at one time.

Conflicts ensue. The girls do their childish best to mimic the behavior their cell phones say is required for coolness. They make a mistake or two. They enter a dance contest to strut their stuff. It doesn’t go well. One of the girls—spoiler alert—finally realizes how stupid it all is and quits in the middle of their performance to go home and apologize to her mother. Honest tears flow. A bit of maturity is achieved. Roll credits.

Along the way, “Cuties” addresses every teen’s need for social acceptance, the eternal awkwardness of adolescence, and the parallel universe living in your child’s cellphone. If I had an 11-year-old daughter, I might want to watch it—without her in the room—as a stark reminder of the dangers lurking in that cell phone she says she can’t live without.

“Cuties” is not a recruiting tool for young hookers, or a gateway drug for wannabe pedophiles—all of whom have vastly more hardcore media at their immediate beck and call should they chose to indulge.