Finding My Way: The masks we wear

All my life I have been split in two. One side of me sees all the things I am truly lousy at. It is a long, and thoroughly depressing, list.

The other side of me sees all the things that I’m actually pretty good at, along with the one or two things at which I’m very good.

The problem is that the many things in which I have no talent or aptitude cause me to frequently feel like a flop—say, for example, the ability to fix cars beyond the basics of changing the oil or a flat tire.

As for the stuff I’m good at? Because it’s easy for me, it doesn’t seem like any big deal. If I can do it, anyone should be able to, because—truth be told—I’m not all that special.

My wife tells me this is dumbthink. There’s nothing wrong, she says, at being proud of your honest accomplishments. I guess she’s right.

But, as many people are happy to point out, pride goeth before the crash test dummy impact.

I understand that the word “pride” is itself part of the problem, because pride comes with two definitions: there’s the arrogant, conceited version, but there’s also the modest it’s-okay-to-feel-good-about-your-accomplishment version. Sometimes, though, it’s difficult to clearly see which side of the line we’re on.

Fortunately, I am not the wealthy head of a major company where people spend all day blowing smoke up my rear and telling me how great I am. Because if I was the head of a major company, I might choose to believe in all that minion smoke-blowing, because I would forget that they’re only saying those nice things about me because I’m their boss and sign their paychecks.

All of this is just another way of saying that the line between good pride and bad pride is not only thin, it’s constantly shifting. The speed with which you can turn from being a good guy into a bit of a jerk is depressing.

And the worst part is that you can ride the slippery, short road from good guy to jerk without even noticing it—because who doesn’t like all those hip-hip-hoorays along the way? I can be walking along one day, taking a bit of humble pride in my talents, until I realize that the only time I’ve actually listened to someone lately is when they’re telling me what a swell fellow I am.

I’ve wondered if I’m the only one who feels this way, but seven decades of living has convinced me I’m not. I suspect that we’re all making our imperfect way along life’s highway, trying to stay on the right side of the lines that we know we shouldn’t cross, yet occasionally do.

It’s a tougher job for some of us than for others. I’ve known people who have decided the safest way to manage the line between genuine and false pride is to simply accept the most negative view of themselves in all situations. If you believe you’re pretty much a failure all the time at everything you do, you never have to wonder if your positive self-esteem is getting too close to the line that divides good-pride from arrogance.

Unfortunately, this negative attitude is just as harmful, and false, as arrogance itself. Life is meant to be more than endless self-flagellation. Nevertheless, the defeatist has concluded that when the final reckoning comes, God will probably love those who see themselves as failures more than those who see themselves as real-life superheroes.

Personally, I suspect God loves, but weeps, for both in equal measure.

I wish it was as easy learning how to drive our hearts, minds and souls through life as it is to drive our cars, but it’s not. Discovering how to balance the humble acceptance of our genuine self-worth with the depressing reality of our frequent failures is a struggle we all have to face.

The only good in this supremely individual struggle is that everyone around us is in the same boat—no matter how elaborate their facades.

Let’s be kind to each other, and to ourselves.