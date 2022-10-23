Finding My Way: The look in my parents’ eyes

About three weeks after my 10th birthday, I went to bed believing I would die the next morning.

I asked my parents if I was going to die in the morning, and they said no, of course not. But I could see in their eyes they weren’t absolutely sure.

Earlier that day in school, we had practiced getting ready to die. Here’s how it worked. Out of nowhere the teacher would stop what she was doing, and say just one word: “Drop.”

Instantly, we kicked back our chairs back and dived beneath our desks. We pulled our knees up under our chest. We tucked our heads down and folded our hands over the back of our necks. We had been trained well. This was called “duck and cover,” and we were good at it. We could go from practicing short division to ducking and covering in three seconds.

This, we were told, was our best chance for survival when the atomic bombs fell.

And for thirteen days in mid-October, sixty years ago this month, America and Russia stared into each other’s eyes and souls, each with fingers twitching over their respective nuclear buttons. It was a time now known as the Cuban Missile Crisis.

As I say, I was 10 years old. I mostly understood what was going on. In those days Russia was known as the Soviet Union. Cuba was a Russian ally, and Russia was beginning to build missile launch sites in Cuba.

If those sites were built, the Soviet Union would be able to launch nuclear missiles from Cuba that could vaporize Washington DC in less than thirty minutes. Nearly all major US cities could be easily destroyed in less than two hours.

President John F. Kennedy announced Russia must stop building the missile launching sites or else nuclear war would begin.

For 10 days both sides stared each other down, each side threatening the other’s annihilation. Radios with the latest news played in classrooms. Churches opened their doors, and people filled them to pray. On weekdays.

And it occurred to me that if there was a sudden blinding flash outside my school’s window, it wouldn’t matter much how well I’d ducked and covered.

So every night for a week I went to bed expecting to die the next day. I didn’t want to die. I was scared. When my mom and dad looked in on me at night, I’d close my eyes and pretend I was asleep. I was not asleep, nor would I be for hours.

In the end, Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev blinked first. The Soviet ships bound for Cuba with nuclear missiles turned around and headed home. I asked Mom and Dad if that meant we weren’t going to die.

“Not any time soon,” I was told with a smile that finally meant they weren’t lying.

Sixty years have passed since then, and once again Russia is threatening to use tactical nuclear weapons in his war against Ukraine, along with a nuclear response to nations assisting Ukraine — a group of nations which includes us. Putin is rolling the dice that he can get away with his aggression, because Ukraine’s supporters won’t want to risk the possibility of an unstoppable, two- or three-hour nuclear war that would reduce most of the northern hemisphere to rubble, and coat the remainder of the world with a blanket of radiation that would just trade quick deaths for slow ones.

It’s been a long time since America and the world has faced a threat like this, and not many people today remember how the Cuban missile crisis shaped the attitudes of an entire generation. Back then we talked about the doctrine of MAD, or Mutually Assured Destruction, which made the highly rational case that there could be no winners in a full-out nuclear exchange, and that only a mad man would release such destruction on the world.

Is there a mad man running things in Russia willing to take down the world if he doesn’t get his way? We don’t know for sure, but probably, one way or the other, we’ll find out over the next few months. In the meantime, tell your children they’ll be alright, and try to look like you mean it.