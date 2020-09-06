Finding My Way: The Lessons of 2020

Boy, do I feel bad for everyone under thirty. It’s easy for me to say this is the strangest year I’ve ever seen, between Covid, the national lockdown, the economic meltdown, face masks vs. freedom, “I can’t breathe,” the wildfires, the hurricanes, and, oh yeah, the election.
But to our youngest citizens, such talk is pointless and irrelevant. Because for me, 2020 is weird only by comparison. For those from, say, their mid-20’s on down, who have insufficient life experience to compare this to anything else, CovidWorld comes with a different name.
Normal.
What will our children and young adults learn from 2020? I have a hunch the lessons they’ll internalize won’t necessarily be the ones we’re trying to teach them. But kids are funny that way. We tell them what to do, how to live, and what to think, and then they have the gall to figure it out for themselves. They weigh our words on the scales of their own souls, and then walk where their personal compass points.
Just like you did.
This is a big topic, but I’m only going to focus on one small part of it: politics. In this critical and crazy year, it’s normal that our children will ask us who we think should win the presidential election. And I’m sure we’ve all risen to the challenge and expressed ourselves, perhaps forcefully. And perhaps, like the television pundits, we’ve even topped off our opinions with a frosting of exaggerated threats.
Or, as President Trump puts it, “truthful hyperbole.” He coined the phrase in his 1987 book “The Art of the Deal.” In it he wrote, “I play to people’s fantasies…People want to believe that something is the biggest and the greatest and the most spectacular. I call it truthful hyperbole. It’s an innocent form of exaggeration—and a very effective form of promotion.”
Mr. Trump didn’t exactly create that idea, and he’s far from the first to discover its effectiveness in both business and politics. Do both political sides exaggerate facts for effect? Of course. Is it effective? Absolutely. Is it—as Trump wrote—innocent? Not a chance.
Some would say “truthful hyperbole” is just a gussied-up term for lying, but that’s your call.
But let’s get back to our kids. The question is, when talking with your children, how willing have you been to simply recite the one-sided, exaggerated talking points of Fox News, or CNN, or the Morning Joe as “proof” that your grey-haired geezer is better than that other grey-haired geezer?
How willing have you been to simply tell your child that Donald Trump is nothing but a divisive, blame-shifting liar and wanna-be dictator, or that Joe Biden’s only goal is to take away everyone’s guns and turn America into a socialist nation of dull-eyed lemmings?
I have no doubt it makes you feel good to say such things. All of us have so much anger pent up inside that sometimes we just need to let it rip—not unlike what happens when an internal gassy buildup escapes through our backside.
But instead, can you imagine someone calmly saying: ”Personally, I think the president did a pretty good job with the economy until Covid hit, and I wish he wasn’t trying so hard to divide people, but I think he deserves another term to help rebuild the economy once Covid retreats.”
Or, “I think Joe Biden isn’t nearly the leftist some say he is, but I think he doesn’t have much of a platform except to keep saying that he feels your pain. Still I think it’s been a rough couple of years, and maybe we need someone who can pull us together.”
Personally, I think that’s the kind of talk our children would appreciate—not the purple-faced ranting at the dinner table.
As for me, I’m only going to make one prediction: I think a lot of young voters are watching how we oldsters are conducting ourselves this year. And I suspect they’re forming their own opinions, and learning their own lessons, no matter how hard we’re trying to convince them to fall in line with our own over-simplified narratives.
Good luck, kids. We’re all counting on you.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!