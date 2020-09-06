Finding My Way: The Lessons of 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boy, do I feel bad for everyone under thirty. It’s easy for me to say this is the strangest year I’ve ever seen, between Covid, the national lockdown, the economic meltdown, face masks vs. freedom, “I can’t breathe,” the wildfires, the hurricanes, and, oh yeah, the election.

But to our youngest citizens, such talk is pointless and irrelevant. Because for me, 2020 is weird only by comparison. For those from, say, their mid-20’s on down, who have insufficient life experience to compare this to anything else, CovidWorld comes with a different name.

Normal.

What will our children and young adults learn from 2020? I have a hunch the lessons they’ll internalize won’t necessarily be the ones we’re trying to teach them. But kids are funny that way. We tell them what to do, how to live, and what to think, and then they have the gall to figure it out for themselves. They weigh our words on the scales of their own souls, and then walk where their personal compass points.

Just like you did.