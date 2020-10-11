Finding My Way: The Languages of Light

These days big news happens so frequently it’s hard to get worked up, and each huge, cataclysmic news week ends up being just another brick in the wall. But this week one news event surprised me enough to cut through the static.
Dude. Eddie Van Halen died.
Aw, man. Eddie was one of those guys who doesn’t get to die. I figured in another hundred years he’d still be going at it in a basement club somewhere, spraying blues riffs like waterfalls, and leaving fellow guitar players equally awed and depressed. Guys like Eddie make you glad to be alive, and they definitely don’t get to say goodbye. Keep cheering loud enough and they’ll always come out for another encore. That’s just the way it is.
It’s not like Eddie and I were buds. I never met him, and never even saw him in concert. I wasn’t a big fan of the Van Halen group vibe, but whenever “Jump” comes on the oldie station I still crank it up just to listen to that volcanic guitar break. I do the same for the licks he added to Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.”
Eddie had a way of putting life into perspective for you, or at least for me, because he forced me to realize that it didn’t matter how many hours I spent practicing on my guitar, I had as much chance of joining Eddie’s league as LeBron’s. And I didn’t really mind. I couldn’t be Eddie, but I could still listen to him and soak up the genius.
Well, if you’re not a music devotee, this is just a lot of drivel. But I’m still betting you can relate. There are people, sometimes famous ones, who get to you, and perhaps you don’t even realize how much they got to you until you hear one day they’ve died and you feel the loss deep in your gut.
I felt the same way when Leonard Cohen died. And Mary Travers. My wife was glum for days when she heard about John Denver’s plane crash, and was similarly saddened by the accidental death of Steve Irwin, the crocodile hunter.
I guess in the end we love who we love. After the news of Van Halen’s death I asked on Facebook: who’s death particularly bothered you? Here are just a few of the responses: Robin Williams. Elvis. Heath Ledger. Miles Davis. Jimmy Stewart. John Prine. John Wayne. Dale Earnhardt.
It seems silly, I know. We have our families and close friends, the ones dearer to us than anyone, the ones with whom we’ve shared our lives. And when most celebrities die we say, “oh, hey did you hear so-and-so died?” And five minutes later we’re wondering what’s for lunch.
But a few break through our reserve, in spite of ourselves. Who knows why? Occasionally someone just succeeds in touching something deep inside us, and when it happens we can’t help but open up like a flower, and then wilt when the source of all that light goes suddenly dark.
I think we’re all searching for greatness, whether we know it or not, and whether we can even recognize it or not. I’m told that E=mc2 is great, but I have no idea why, and so it doesn’t stir me. But the great guitarists, from Andres Segovia to Jimi Hendrix, from Tommy Emmanuel to Eddie Van Halen, speak to me in a language I understand, even if I can’t fully replicate it myself. I just get it—I get what they’re saying and building as they play, and it’s a privilege just to understand the vocabulary, and feel the thunder.
Well, we all have our own languages. Yours may be abstract art, or poetry, or pottery—or welding, or quantum physics, or quilt designing. But whatever it is, through it you can actually glimpse the life force that others have to look elsewhere to see. I used to be frustrated at how someone could miss the sonic glory of what was right in front of their ears, but that was wrong of me. We all have our personal languages, our personal inner light, and our own unique ways of touching the face of God.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.
