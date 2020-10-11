Finding My Way: The Languages of Light

These days big news happens so frequently it’s hard to get worked up, and each huge, cataclysmic news week ends up being just another brick in the wall. But this week one news event surprised me enough to cut through the static.

Dude. Eddie Van Halen died.

Aw, man. Eddie was one of those guys who doesn’t get to die. I figured in another hundred years he’d still be going at it in a basement club somewhere, spraying blues riffs like waterfalls, and leaving fellow guitar players equally awed and depressed. Guys like Eddie make you glad to be alive, and they definitely don’t get to say goodbye. Keep cheering loud enough and they’ll always come out for another encore. That’s just the way it is.

It’s not like Eddie and I were buds. I never met him, and never even saw him in concert. I wasn’t a big fan of the Van Halen group vibe, but whenever “Jump” comes on the oldie station I still crank it up just to listen to that volcanic guitar break. I do the same for the licks he added to Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.”