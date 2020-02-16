Imagine.
Imagine waking up one morning to a different, difficult world. You’re plagued with headaches. You can’t conjure up the simplest words. You panic badly in crowds. You freeze awkwardly in the simplest conversation. You say words you don’t mean. Your vision plays tricks on you. You can see that your former friends are embarrassed by you and are now uncomfortable in your presence. Your family cringes when you are around, never knowing what crazy thing you’ll do next.
The worst thing is that you remember what you used to be like: smart, funny, and loving. You were both confident and competent.
But then came the TBI, or traumatic brain injury.
To everyone else you look the same. Sure, you were in an accident of some sort, but that was months or years ago. Why can’t you just get better like other people do when they are injured? You look fine—they say—why can’t you act fine?
And every day—every single day—you look in the mirror and ask yourself, or God, the same question.
Michael Howell lives in Twin Falls. Twelve years ago, he experienced a traumatic brain injury while riding a 4-wheeler in the nearby backcountry. At the time he worked in the radiology department of a local hospital.
He was on his way in life. He and his wife were planning a family.
Today, he is disabled, and unable to hold a job. Simple conversation with friends and acquaintances can leave him exhausted, requiring him to spend two or three days in quiet seclusion, just to recover from the ordeal.
You have free articles remaining.
Recently I had the chance to talk with Michael about the world he now lives in—a world where you feel like you’re constantly drowning while others watch. Constantly drowning, and yet never quite drowned.
I asked him what he wanted more than anything. Here is what he said: “I want to have control of my life. I want to have control of me.”
I have tried to grasp what that would be like—to no longer have control of myself. To appear normal while walking around Walmart, just another guy pushing a cart, but to be constantly afraid of myself—what I might suddenly do, or say—and to know that if something happens I’ll be watching it happen just like you will. You’ll be looking at the poor guy from the outside. I’ll be looking at him from the inside. You’ll feel embarrassed. I’ll feel humiliated.
Perhaps it’s not a surprise that men and women suffering from traumatic brain injury have suicide rates 2-3 times the national average. Drug and alcohol abuse among TBI sufferers is rampant. I like to think that if it happened to me I’d be above all that, but the reality is I’m not sure I could pull it off.
But Michael is pulling it off. Instead of closeting himself, somehow he’s found the strength to reach out. Michel runs the region’s only TBI support group. They meet once a month on the campus of the College of Southern Idaho. TBI victims have driven from as far away as Boise and Idaho Falls to attend. Sometimes as many as twenty people show up. They talk about what it’s like to suffer TBI, and they do it with the only people who can really understand—people who are just like them.
This is Michael’s third year running the program. He says it helps him stay sane. If nothing else, there is profound comfort in knowing you’re not alone; that there is someone, somewhere, who can say “yeah, man. I know exactly what that’s like. I’ve been there in spades.”
Because the rest of us, we don’t really know what it’s like, no matter how hard we try. Here’s what Michael says about people like you and me: “They look at you funny. You’re a little off. A little weird, and they think ‘I don’t know if I want to be around someone like that.’”
If you know someone who might benefit from Michael’s group, his CSI contact is Amy Barker at abarker@csi.edu. With all his limitations, Michael is trying to help. I wish I had half his courage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.