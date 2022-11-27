Finding My Way: The Invisible Generation

True fact: I was born in the year 28 BC.

That doesn’t make me a fossil. It just means I was nearly 30 before the Digital Revolution kicked into gear. BC, in this case, translating into “Before (desktop) Computers.”

Yes, I know that those early monster computers that filled entire rooms lurched into life in the middle years of the twentieth century, but the creation of the computer chips that sparked the digital revolution arrived around 1980.

Looking back, as I type away on my laptop, it’s a wonder how I made it through almost three decades of life before acquiring all my electronic assistants which, once programmed, tend to my every waking thought and need.

And now the data streaming dam has blown wide open, and the floodwaters of modernity have washed over us all with the wonders — good and bad — of our digital age.

What used to be fantastically farfetched in my childhood is now as common as COVID. We can’t imagine life without a cellphone, which is pretty funny considering that forty years ago no one could imagine life with one.

I realize most of you are already preparing to look away from this column, having decided it’s just another geezer rant about the good old days. It’s not. Please press on for a few more paragraphs.

I’m writing this remind you that for all the thousands of pictures you’ve already taken with the no-cost, point and click cameras embedded in your cell phone, you are nevertheless a part of what some are already calling the invisible generation.

Here it is in a nutshell. You take pictures, thousands upon thousands of them. They’re stored on your laptop’s hard drive, or in the Cloud, or on your phone’s SIM card.

In fact, finding any particular photo buried in all the piles and files you’ve already filled has become a needle-in-a-haystack time-suck you can no longer afford. The pictures are there, somewhere, but for all intents and purposes they may as well be gone.

And in the process, you, for whom clicking is a near-addiction, become invisible.

I encountered the phrase “The Invisible Generation” from a volunteer at a historical preservation society. She had pictures from the 1920s and earlier. Horseback riders on Main Street. People waving flags on sidewalks in long dresses and top hats during July 4th celebrations. Model Ts. The first power poles. And later, hot rods at the drive-in’s, girls in poodle skirts, and guys’ heads lathered up with Brylcreem — where a little dab’ll do ya.

The young historian had pictures of the impromptu street parties when we landed on the moon in ‘69. It was a priceless glimpse of real history — spontaneity without air brushes and color correction.

And then it all starts to fade. Freeways and air conditioning meant keeping the windows closed. World events were just another show.

Oh sure, we clicked away — sometimes incessantly — as new little ones arrived. Today’s kids can have their pictures taken ten-thousand times by the time they’re five.

But…to what end?

As you know, because you probably already subscribe to them, there are companies that will go into your phone each month, print all your pictures, bind them and send them to you. I know people who have dozens of these little books piled on shelves like stacks of paperbacks, where they sit, the pile growing month after month, eventually becoming so many in number that finding the one or two key shots in a thousand pages just isn’t worth it.

At least not worth it today, because you’re so busy. But someday you’ll find those needles in the haystacks.

And each month the number of haystacks grow.

My wife has about five pictures from her childhood, in sepia-tinted black and white. I have about ten such pictures. We treasure them. Because they are so rare, they are valuable beyond words.

It’s ironic, isn’t it? Like so many other modern conveniences-turned-necessities, what once seemed like a distant life-enhancing dream is now just another modern gluttony. And in the process, because we are all so instantly and always everywhere, we’re becoming invisible, mere points of data, smaller than atoms in a vast digital cloud.