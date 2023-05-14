Daffodils are wonderful things. They remind us of the ultimate inevitability of happiness.

The people I know who don’t live where I live have a hard time understanding why anyone would choose to put down roots in a place where the cold, snow and darkness cuddle up each year like a boa constrictor and then linger far past their emotional expiration date.

There were times this past winter when I wondered the same thing.

But it isn’t the cold and snow that bothers me the most. It’s the darkness that really gets to me.

There are times in late December when, despite the holiday gaiety, I feel a touch of panic at the early-morning hours of gloom that recede too slowly for my liking.

And in the afternoon, when the sun dips so early, my mind reverts to a sense of waste, of the nothingness of the cold darkness, of merely existing instead of living.

Only once I’m home, where the light may be artificial but the love is not, do I feel peace and comfort.

I’m not complaining about winter’s gloomy rhythms. Well, I am — but I can still maintain some perspective. I know it could be worse. Much, much worse. I could be a Canadian.

But now, finally, in May, where sweaters have long since been retired in the southern states, things here in the north are finally limping toward what you could call a certain pleasantness, although it seems like winter’s jaws held their grip this year about a month longer than normal.

But daffodils don’t care. They bloom right on schedule each year, regardless of the excesses of the previous winter. Perhaps the lessons of daffodils have something to teach us in this unique era of the American experience, as we flail our arms in our dark and swirling pools of anger, but can’t find a hand-hold anywhere. It may be comforting to consider that spring bulbs bloom no matter what else is happening around them. And they dare you to find meaning in it.

And though it seems impossible now, I’d like suggest that this currently furious winter of our discontent will one day fade, and that in the end all of our social furor will one day just … peter out. Not the issues, just the anger and violence we use to pursue them.

It’s happened before. Late 1960s, early ‘70s. The race riots in the cities, the peace protests that were anything but, the university bombings — at the time it all looked pretty hopeless. What was it that saved America then, when the foundations were fracturing, and the fires blazed? It wasn’t more police, it wasn’t more legislation, and it wasn’t the ballot box. Over time people just got tired of hate, and things slowly simmered down.

It’s not that all the problems were instantly solved. Bad stuff kept happening in America — I’m talkin’ to you, Tricky Dick. But the majority of us just decided that the courts were sufficient, the ballot box was sufficient, the laws were sufficient, and the pace of change, slow but inexorable, was sufficient. We all just sort of found our way back to being a country again, one that was willing to return to the cumbersome and sometimes plodding path of a democracy at work, the hardscrabble one-day-at-a-time effort involved in forming a more perfect union.

The older I get, the more I’m convinced that seasons manifest themselves in more ways than in nature. Periodically, people just seem to go collectively nuts. (I don’t mean this humorously. The costs are catastrophic.) In the occasional seasons of our collective insanity, we are swept up into doing all kinds of damage, while believing we’re being guided, pushed or blessed by whatever gods we craft for our cause. And after awhile we just run out of air, or passion, or stupidity. Eventually it all just ceases to seem like a smart way to do our business. The boil, once lanced with such fervency, is now drained and empty.

The darkness diminishes. We lift our heads and attempt a nervous smile at our neighbors. We start sweeping up — and there is a great deal to sweep up.

And look, there, amid the rubble. A daffodil.