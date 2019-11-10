I’m not sure what God was thinking when he created 18-year-olds.
Perhaps He thought life was too easy for the rest of us. If so, problem solved.
If you’re a parent, you know the drill. You hold your breath when they hit their late teens and you don’t exhale for the next four years.
Eighteen is when life’s battery never runs down. It’s when you’re strong, nimble and fast, but with only the tiniest appreciation for how things can go spectacularly wrong in life. You consider this naïve optimism to be a character strength. It will be another ten years before you recognize it for what it was—an against-the-odds role of the dice, bordering on just plain dumb.
It’s my experience as both a parent and former teenager, that teens emerge from the life of direct parental controls with a serious itch to try things out for themselves. The idea of taking the advice of wise elders (and idea which makes perfect sense to the wise elders) is sometimes a non-starter for the young.
And I understand their attitude completely. Believe it or not, people who are young and people who are old have something unexpected in common. They both share the same awareness that life is actually pretty short, and if you’re not careful it will slip away and leave you with only a garden of regrets.
But at least when you’re old it’s a wisdom grounded in thoughtful experience, not passionate instinct.
Meanwhile, it’s in the middle years—say, 25-55—when you naively believe that life is long and you have plenty of time to fix whatever needs fixing and become whatever you plan to become.
But I digress. We were discussing the problem of young adults bouncing through life like a football after a 50-yard punt.
Sometimes nations get involved in trying to harness all that youthful, earnest energy. Germany and Denmark require young adults to provide national service. Unlike the US, many countries still require military service. In 1961, President Kennedy directed the creation of the Peace Corps, where mostly young people could put their muscles where their idealism was, and be sent around the world to help struggling nations raise themselves from poverty with bright ideas and hard work.
And, as it happens, my wife was one of them. Both of us are proud of her service.
Today, the Peace Corps has about 7-thousand volunteers serving in 41 countries. In a way, that’s a lot, but in a way, that’s almost nobody.
Churches have different ways to deal with this challenging age group. In my church, young men (and an encouragingly growing number of young women) serve proselyting and service missions. These young missionaries willingly trade their instincts to break free for what is actually a pretty regimented life. And I’ve observed that after the necessary period of adjustment, nearly all come to see their service to God as having been far more important than the occasional inner voice suggesting they’d have more fun at the local watering hole.
Meanwhile, other churches take a different approach. Some Amish communities, but not all, embrace the idea of “rumspringa,”—literally, “jumping off”—where adolescents are permitted to experience the world in whatever ways they wish, and then later make the choice of whether to return to their faith or leave it behind.
And in between are the churches who with great and honorable effort work hard to keep their youth close during the years when the world’s enticements are closer than the bugs on your car windshield.
My advice to the young: be willing to concede that there is genuine wisdom in what you’ve been taught by your parents and your church and your older friends who really love you. Consider their advice very carefully before deciding to set it aside.
And my advice to those who are currently holding their breath: Love these young ones and teach them and train them and then love them some more. But in the end, accept that they must make their own decisions. It’s their life, not yours. And it always has been.
For better or worse, that’s life.
