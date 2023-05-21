One of the most entertaining games we grown-ups like to play goes like this:

“I’m going to tell you about yourself.”

“Why?”

“Because I can, and because it’s a free country and you can’t stop me.”

And then the speaker dumps a bag of highly unflattering adjectives over the head of the recipient, who naturally responds by doing the same.

Good times, eh? We love it when we get to define other people in unflattering terms of our own choosing, and we hate it when they do the same thing to us. But the hate we feel is still kind of fun. It’s exhilarating. We’re in the game, by golly, and it’s just so much fun to play. Go big or go home, right?

This allows us to apply grossly stereotypical judgments to someone else’s individually nuanced circumstances about which we chose to remain ignorant. This also allows us to enjoy all the fun of self-righteousness, with none of the work required to earn it.

Quote Woke is like tar. Using the word doesn’t just sully the accused. It also sullies the user.

It’s our latest cultural fad, this widespread display of public ignorance masquerading as some kind of profound intelligence.

I’m referring to the word that isn’t a word, the term that simultaneously means everything and nothing, and is therefore worthless.

The word, of course, is woke.

Woke is like tar. Using the word doesn’t just sully the accused. It also sullies the user.

Once “woke” had a general definition. It first showed up in America’s Black communities around the turn of the century, and came to mean being socially and politically aware of ongoing racial injustices. Speaking out against voting restrictions, or hiring discrimination — as opposed to just accepting injustice without complaint — displayed a social awakening, and a grittier determination to stand up to those who kept telling them to sit down and shut up.

In that light, George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson — along with all the other signers of the Declaration of Independence — all of them were most assuredly woke.

Abraham Lincoln? Woke. The creators of Social Security, the program that sends you a check every month? Woke. He after whom Christianity is named was perhaps the most woke individual who ever walked the Earth.

Merriam-Webster, the dictionary folks, define “woke” as “aware and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues, especially to issues of racial and social justice.”

But for users of the word today, woke is just something conservatives drop into a sentence, like bacon bits on a salad, when you just want to spice up an insult, especially when you suffer from a shortage of logical ideas or provable facts.

A simple example:

“Georgia’s new voting laws will make it harder for minorities to vote because of reducing the number of polling places in low-income areas, and silly restrictions about not being able to give a bottle of water to someone standing in a long voting line.”

“Oh yeah? Well, you’re just woke.”

And the person doing the rebutting walks away happy, having just played his rhetorical get-out-of-any-discussion-requiring-facts-free trump card.

I think it comes down to this. We all agree in theory on the idea of equal rights in the workplace, in society, and in the voting booth. And, as Americans, we’re big fans of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. But, darn it, some people seem to think that all this idealism should be more than a theory. Such people are woke.

For the rest, the majority, who ignore the cognitive dissonance of telling our children what we as Americans believe, then not doing nearly enough to make it a reality; then the idea of being woke, of attempting to match what we say we are with what we actually are, becomes a genuine problem. I understand that. But attempting to ignore the problem by just tossing around a word designed to imply anyone who disagrees with your selective blindness is morally, socially and politically ignorant ultimately makes the insulter look dumber than the person being insulted.

Well, those opposed to wokeness won’t agree with that last sentence, and the majority rules, so there you go. Might makes right, right?

And actually, that’s the question that has hung over America for more than 200 years. And we still haven’t answered it.