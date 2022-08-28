Finding My Way: The game show

As we dive headfirst into the national mid-term political season, here’s a game for you to play. All your friends and favorite cable news outlets are already playing it, so, as a public service, I’m catching you up on the rules so you don’t feel left out at parties and church socials.

Here’s how the game works. It is an unfortunate and annoying fact that sometimes the political party of which you disapprove does something right. This can be very upsetting, since you have already assigned the members of that party to the seventh circle of hell, and you naturally hate the idea they might be able to accomplish something good while wallowing down there in, y’know, the Bad Place.

There’s only one rule in this game: no matter what the other party does, you must immediately come up with several reasons why their genuine accomplishment for the public good is actually a manifestation of Ultimate Darkness.

Remember, time counts. The faster you complain, the faster your friends will accept your oversimplified knee-jerk response as a convincing, well-reasoned argument.

So now that you know the rules, let’s get ready to play (cue the drum roll)….“What’s Wrong With That?”

(The questions, by the way, are made up. No actual legislators were harmed in the writing of this column.)

Host: “Okay, Team Red, you’re up. Your clock starts now. Since funding for education just keeps dropping, Team Blue recently passed a bill that will provide federal subsidies for the salaries of high school science teachers, raising their pay all the way up to the level of ice cream parlor assistant managers. So, okay, Team Red…What’s Wrong With That?”

Heads converge. Team Red is purple with rage.

“Are you kidding? Where do we start? Where will the money come from to pay for this blatant attempt at social engineering? And what guarantees do we have that these so-called ‘teachers’ aren’t using their so-called ‘science’ classes to teach Critical Race Theory? And if they are, why are public dollars supporting it?”

“Okay, Team Red. That’s a great start. Team Blue, what’s you’re rebuttal?”

“Um, science is science. It’s important.”

“Oh sure,” says Team Red. “It’s an important way to push your godless, evolution theories that reduce mankind to monkeys without all the extra body hair. You can kiss the institution of marriage and good moral conduct goodbye with that kind of sixties’ free-love indoctrination.”

“Okay, audience,” says the host, “What do you think? Who likes Team Blue’s plan to subsidize the salaries of high school science teachers?”

Loud boos ring out from the audience.

“Sorry, Team Blue. Looks like your plan is going nowhere. And that’s a point for Team Red.”

Wild applause.

“Okay, Team Blue, now it’s your turn. Team Red has just passed a bill that will require students who take out student loans to eventually pay back the money they borrowed. So…What’s Wrong with That?”

Heads converge. Team Blue appears to be in shock at the suggestion.

“Student loan companies are all cheating cheaters out to force hard-working Americans into actually paying their so-called bills so that CEO’s can enjoy even bigger stock dividends.”

“Great start, Team Blue. Team Red, your rebuttal?”

“Um, no one forced these students to take out the loans.”

“Are you kidding?” roars Team Blue. “Do you think we can’t see through your blatant effort to eliminate the middle class for the benefit of the super-rich corporations that fund your campaigns?”

“Alright, audience, now it’s up to you,” says the host. “Who likes Team Red’s idea to make students responsible for paying their school loans?”

The boos rain down like a tropical thunderstorm.

“Okay,” says the host, “Look’s like Team Red’s idea is also going nowhere. And so for the 300th consecutive episode, neither team wins the game because nothing is ever accomplished.”

And the studio audience goes wild.

So, reader, there you go. Just remember the rules as we enter the new political season: Only your team has good ideas. The ideas offered by the other team are the dark work of dim-witted dullards, or subtle, sneaking cheaters.

It’s pretty simple, actually. Never give an inch. Compromise is weakness. Why extend an open hand when you can make a fist?