Finding My Way: The Fourth

The Fourth of July is a wonderful day to reflect on the things about America we love. So let’s begin.
America is not perfect, but it is always trying to be. Most countries gave up on the idea of perfection centuries ago. Not us. We tinker with our country the way a mechanic tinkers with a sputtering carburetor. We are confident our nation is good, but we’re equally certain that with just a little work it could be even better.
This single element of our national character sets us apart from nearly every other nation, and it a chief reason why the world looks up to us, warts and all.
But there are many other reasons I love being an American. Here they are, in no particular order of importance—because each one of them is profoundly important.
The natural variety of America is incredible. From our Pacific beaches to our northern lakes, and from our western mountains to our midwestern plains. Seas of grass and the wind in the aspens. Gumbo in Louisiana. Lobsters in Maine.
I love the interstate highway system: it’s an idea almost as good as our national parks.
Speaking of which, our national parks put a picture frame around our greatest natural wonders, guaranteeing our future generations will enjoy them untouched and unspoiled. In 1983 historian and author Wallace Stegner called national parks “the best idea we’ve ever had.” I can’t disagree.
I am grateful that those in medical, technical and other highly-specialized occupations must be licensed—a protection that keeps the rest of us safe.
I am grateful for our military forces. In our history, a few other lands have tried to assault us on our home soil, but have suffered bitterly as a result. Say what you like about our various foreign military adventures, but here in America we are safe at home.
In America, we respect the rights of everyone to approach their God in the ways that seem best to them. We learn from our religious differences, and the mutual respect we gain flows like a river.
We have the right to bear arms—and even as debate continues on how to best implement that right, no one is denying that essential underlying freedom.
We are a democracy, not a dictatorship. Before my wife and I married, she served as a Peace Corps volunteer in the Philippines during a dark time in that nation’s history. Occasionally, a Filipino friend of hers would vanish into the night and would never be heard from again. The locals would keep their heads down and say nothing, fearing the next knock would be for them. Sometimes we underestimate the principle of a government that derives its power from the consent of the governed, and the jury of our peers that determines our innocence or guilt.
I’m proud of our social safety nets because at some point everyone will need them—the food banks, the thrift stores, the churches, and, yes, Social Security and Medicare.
We have the right to peacefully dissent—a right we are now watching vanish in real time in Hong Kong.
In an America that is becoming increasingly bland and McDonalized, especially at freeway exits, I love our stubbornly regional cultures: the glitzy glamour of southern California, the quiet strength of the northern redwood forests, the rugged grit found along the great spine of the Western mountains, the sparse and spiritual space of the desert southwest, the cowboys of Texas, the quiet strength of the midwestern farmers, the lush lands of the South, the great cities of the north, and the seagulls and fishing boats of New England.
And finally, I love our determination to remain a light to the world that demonstrates what mankind can achieve when men and women are free. Our public imperfections are proof that we have a long way to go, but our willingness to confront those imperfections means more to the rest of the world than we realize.
Because it is true that many people throw stones at us, but many more demonstrate daily that they are willing to risk everything to enjoy in part what we lackadaisically enjoy every day in full.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.