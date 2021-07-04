Finding My Way: The Fourth

I am grateful that those in medical, technical and other highly-specialized occupations must be licensed—a protection that keeps the rest of us safe.

I am grateful for our military forces. In our history, a few other lands have tried to assault us on our home soil, but have suffered bitterly as a result. Say what you like about our various foreign military adventures, but here in America we are safe at home.

In America, we respect the rights of everyone to approach their God in the ways that seem best to them. We learn from our religious differences, and the mutual respect we gain flows like a river.

We have the right to bear arms—and even as debate continues on how to best implement that right, no one is denying that essential underlying freedom.

We are a democracy, not a dictatorship. Before my wife and I married, she served as a Peace Corps volunteer in the Philippines during a dark time in that nation’s history. Occasionally, a Filipino friend of hers would vanish into the night and would never be heard from again. The locals would keep their heads down and say nothing, fearing the next knock would be for them. Sometimes we underestimate the principle of a government that derives its power from the consent of the governed, and the jury of our peers that determines our innocence or guilt.