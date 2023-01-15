FINDING MY WAY: The fine art of wandering

Because my wife and I were born with the wandering gene, each month we receive a few magazines that show us what life looks like outside our native land.

Don’t get me wrong. We love America. It’s our home, and there’s no other place like it on Earth.

But there’s so much that’s interesting beyond our borders.

I know it’s January, gray and glum, but it’s not too early to start thinking about greener trees, longer days, singing birds, warmer skies and different languages.

I suppose there are three ways to travel.

The first is inside the protective bubble of a guided tour, with colorful but bland meals, room service, and ubiquitous English while following your flag-waving guide through the day’s bauble shops and curated views.

Then there’s the opposite: Walking out of the airport into the noisy throng, where no one speaks English, or even wants to, and you experience the slightly frightening yet thrilling sense of being somewhere new, with its own rules, words, and customs, and discovering, perhaps for the first time, that in a world full of good people it’s nevertheless you who must adjust.

In between those two extremes are an almost infinite number of travel variations, with rough days but comfortable nights, or the opportunity to see the world through the windows of a bus — like a travel video with high-backed seats.

I think we all need to decide honestly how we like to travel. Most of us say we want to experience the “true” culture of the countries we visit, but, by our shameless it’s-all-about-me selfie shots, we make it clear that all the world’s just a backdrop for our own stardom.

We travel the world with only one foot far from home. The other is still firmly planted on our Facebook page, where we measure our happiness by the smiley faces and implied envy supplied by our homebound friends. We travel without leaving home, and end up settling for superficiality as our ultimate travel goal.

Six years ago, my wife and I went on a trip that knocked us far outside our comfort zone. For six weeks, we walked unguided across 500 miles of northern Spain, where English was largely an afterthought. We ate humble food, slept in humble beds and struggled occasionally to communicate.

It was wonderful.

We brought a cellphone, but only for emergencies. We actually lied to our friends, saying we would be completely out of touch for a couple of months, and that reaching out to us would be pointless. We told our children we’d check in every week or so to let them know we were OK, and otherwise they shouldn’t expect to hear from us. No Facebook.

That long walk has become a defining moment in our lives. Everything was suddenly different, and we were challenged each day with mental and physical obstacles that taxed us severely.

And then the miracle occurred: Faced with no other choice, we became both stronger and smarter. We made fast friends with people from all over the world. We realized that other points of view are neither wrong nor evil. They’re just different, and are formed on the crucible of their own life experiences, just as our opinions are forged from our highly privileged, and often highly sheltered, lives.

It’s my opinion that there is no guarantee in life that we’re going to learn anything of particular value about our human existence while living here on the blue, spinning globe we call Earth. Searchers from Gibran to Shakespeare to Marley’s Ghost have suggested that if we never leave the comfortable walls of our home and culture, we will miss a great deal of what life (and/or God, depending on your personal beliefs) has to offer us.

It’s just another way our technology has hampered, rather than helped us. We substitute selfies for submersion, or just watch Rick Steves’ videos and call the job done.

Author James Michener once said, “If you reject the food, ignore the customs, fear the religion and avoid the people, you might better just stay home.”

To which I worry that far too many of us are responding, “Fine by me,” to our personal and collective diminishment.