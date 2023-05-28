Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

This is not a column about cats, though it starts with one.

My cat and I have a silly game he insists on playing every morning.

It begins as I’m sitting on the edge of the bed putting my shoes on. The shoelaces dangle as I’m sliding the shoe onto my foot.

It turns out that two dangling shoelaces directly in front of my cat’s eyes are visual catnip. Who knew? He spars with them as if they are marsupial mice, hanging by their tales from an overhead branch, ducking and weaving in a vain attempt to avoid his relentless attack. He becomes transfixed as he swats them back and forth, and occasionally grabs one between his teeth to gnaw on it.

Meanwhile, I’m just sitting on the bed, holding the shoe over his head, and shaking it from time to time to convince him he’s in an actual battle.

But my attention span is usually shorter than his. Dancing shoelaces bore me quickly, so I ruin his morning by tying my shoes, and in the process eliminate his toy du jour.

Until the next morning. The cat and I play this dumb game every day, and he never catches on. His infatuation with dangling shoelaces appears endless. Each morning, he’s enthralled anew.

I wonder why he doesn’t just look up and see the shoe, and my hand controlling it. Surely he doesn’t think the shoelaces are alive. Surely he can see that he’s being toyed with, and that his energetic whacking of the dangling laces make him look, if not dumb, at least undignified.

But ... whatever. In the end, this is what pets are for. They keep us company on quiet afternoons when everyone else is away.

Who among us hasn’t forwarded a photo of a frowny-faced cat dressed up in doll clothes in a baby carriage, or a snapshot of a pathetically betrayed puss immediately following a soapy bath?

But I digress. I’m writing this only to point out that we laugh at our pets for their dimwitted gullibility, while we indulge in the same behavior ourselves.

Like cats to dancing shoelaces, we flock to the memes, channels, podcasts, and radio frequencies that keep us entertained in our human sort of way: We humans being the rare species that finds perverse fulfillment in anger. Just dangle the shoelaces of outrage, suspicion, conspiracy, and perfidy before us and we react like transfixed cats, mesmerized by what is placed before our eyes and ears, and we swing away, endlessly trying to catch and kill the threats dangled in our faces.

Quote All I’m asking is that as you watch, transfixed, the dangling laces dancing in front of you, that you think for just a moment about who’s wiggling the shoes just out of your sight.

And we become so consumed by it all that we never bother to look up, right above our heads at the ones doing the dangling, the ones who make the laces dance.

And by this I mean the ones who, one way or another, are making money from our rapt and angry attention.

Because there are fortunes to be made by keeping us swatting at their shoelaces.

I’ll call them collectively, The Danglers. On their channels and platforms, they battle for the highest ratings or clicks. In print, they fight for circulation numbers. They make millions on your eyeballs as you happily provide them with your very valuable data.

Well, you say — correctly — this is nothing new. From Disney to paid porn, everyone’s just trying to make living. And you and I — we’re all just looking for entertainment and distraction; something to make us feel genuine emotions.

But what’s different today is the modern scope of mass-marketed fear and anger. Sure, those two ugly twins have always been there, but never before in human history have they become so effortlessly merchandisable.

I’m not asking you to lay off the anger-stuff — well, I mean, I am, but what’s the point? You’re not going to. All I’m asking is that as you watch, transfixed, the dangling laces dancing in front of you, that you think for just a moment about who’s wiggling the shoes just out of your sight.

How much money are they making from your dazed devotion? And are you really so easily purchased?