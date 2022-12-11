Finding My Way: The curse of blessings, and vice versa

A few weeks ago, I heard the story of a woman sitting quietly in a circle of noisy young mothers vigorously complaining about the challenges of young motherhood. They commiserated over the sleepless nights, the stink of diapers, the battles of mealtime, the frustration of tantrums, and, in general, the sense that motherhood had thrust them all into a chaotic alternate universe where meaning, direction and purpose had been replaced with constant, irrational chaos. If they were happy with the situation, they were doing a good job of hiding it.

Meanwhile, the quiet woman, the one listening to all the complaints, wiped a tear from her cheek. How long she had waited for a child. How strongly she yearned for the chaotic blessings so maligned by those in the circle.

We humans are a funny bunch. We are, to be honest, rarely satisfied. In any situation, no matter how well our needs are met and our longings achieved, we still find a near-infinite number of things to complain about. If we are poor, we want to be rich. If we are rich, we yearn for the uncomplicated simplicity of the poor—either that, or we wish we were richer. We all wish we were prettier, or more handsome, or shapelier, or wish we could carry a tune, or speak with grave authority, or play an instrument, or fix a car, or travel the world, or just be able to chuck it all and go do what we secretly want to do, in the misguided belief that what we think we want to do will grant us—like a benediction—stillness, steadiness, and satisfaction.

So we look at others from afar, and decide that they are the ones who have achieved the serenity we think is just beyond our fingertips: the indulgent invincibility of the rich. The appreciation of simplicity of the poor. The calm strength of the monastery. The endless adulation showered upon the famous.

We think that whatever it is we seek is always there, always just beyond our fingertips, always close, and yet, agonizingly out of reach.

Who among us hasn’t been disappointed to discover that the dream we fought to achieve looks significantly different at close range than when it shimmered like a chimera on the horizon?

Who among us hasn’t dedicated himself to achieving the goals set by those we revere and respect, only to occasionally wonder what we missed along the disciplined and difficult path we followed in pursuit of those distant, promised goals?

Isn’t it likely that the passionate sometimes long for the serenity of the saintly? If so, I think it’s equally likely that even the saints have sometimes yearned to feel the fleeting pleasure of passion’s release.

The longer I live, the more I’ve decided there is no universal resolution to this eternal internal conflict. We make our choices and live by them to the end of the one life we’ve been given. It seems to me that no matter how we have lived our lives, some regrets are unavoidable. But if the path we have chosen stays true to our deepest self, then our inevitable regrets will be minimal.

And this, I think is the final answer. Allow yourself one or two major course changes if you realize you’re headed for a cliff. But if you are someone who constantly changes directions after every occasional regret, then a back-and-forth life will likely leave you not far from where you first started. From my white-haired vantage point, I think that those who choose an honorable path and follow it, though its destination provides both disappointments and achievements, come closest to feeling the genuine peace and satisfaction of a life well lived.

Nevertheless, Shakespeare was correct when he wrote, through Hamlet, that there is nothing either good or bad, but thinking makes it so. In this life, all paths are strewn with thorns and weeds.

So decide carefully the path you’ll travel, then travel it. In the end you’ll spend more of your life happy than sad. That may not sound like much of a deal, but in this currently imperfect world it’s very likely the best offer you’re going to get.