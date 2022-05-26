Finding My Way: The Cost of Freedom

The Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., carries the inscription, “Freedom is not Free.” We’ve all heard that phrase. We all understand that freedom comes at a cost — sometimes a dear one.

Throughout my life, I’ve seen the phrase most commonly used in connection with our willingness to take up arms in defense of our nation.

But today, the cost of our freedom is paid not only by our brave soldiers on foreign shores but by happily innocent children still largely ignorant of mankind’s thirst for blood and glory, no matter how twisted their perceived cause.

I’m going to comment on what happened in Texas this week, and I hope you’ll bear with me, because my ideas may not be what you’d expect from me.

But first, it’s worth remembering that most of the victims of the Uvalde slaughter were small enough to be able to count their age on their ten fingers, without repeating a finger.

I’m one of those who think that virtually any good idea, when carried to extremes, can become a bad idea. It’s not the original concept that’s flawed, it’s what happens when common sense gives way to exaggerated and irrational extremes.

The reason America has lasted 246 years is because the overwhelming majority of us have understood that our freedoms are to be treasured, but that the extreme limits of those freedoms are to be avoided.

For example, our freedom of speech allows us to say pretty much whatever we want. But we don’t shout “Fire!” in a crowded theater. We govern ourselves.

I hope you’ll ponder that thought for a moment — as a nation, we govern ourselves. Or at least we used to.

For as long as I’ve been an adult (half a century and counting) I’ve watched the ongoing and unrelenting fight over gun rights. Some argue in favor of sweeping bans on weapons the Founders could never have envisioned when the Bill of Rights was written in 1789. Others say that any restriction on gun ownership is tyranny.

The Founders had very good ideas when they guaranteed both free speech and the right to bear arms. But any good idea, when carried to extremes can become a bad idea.

America’s problem is that there is no longer an overwhelming majority of us who understand that our freedoms are to be treasured, but that the extreme limits of those freedoms are best left untouched.

For five decades I’ve watched supporters of gun control and gun rights shout at each other over their philosophical divide. In the wake of the Uvalde shootings, the shouting has redoubled, with the gulf between both sides, as always, growing steadily wider.

You know all of this, no matter which side of the canyon you call home.

Like you, I watched the coverage and witnessed both the survivors’ tears and the political blustering, just as we’ve all done a dozen times before. But this week something happened inside me. This was the week when I realized that nothing is going to change on this issue; not now, and probably not ever.

The Constitution places no limits on the philosophical right of Americans to own whatever automatic weaponry we care to stockpile. This is not going to change, despite the NRA mantra that the Feds are coming for your guns. The Feds are not coming for your guns.

It’s time we got used to this fact. In the absence of a citizenry that ignores the second verse of “America the Beautiful” and is unwilling to confirm its soul in self-control, our freedom to bear arms has become just another price tag added on to the cost of freedom.

Throughout America’s history, mothers and fathers have sent their sons and daughters off to war to fight our enemies. They prayed their children would come home but knew that some would not. They understood that this has always been the cost of freedom.

How ironic, then, that today parents, like the Gold Star families of decades long gone, may choose to offer up an identical prayer to God each morning as they send their little ones off to school, never knowing on which day their children may be sacrificed on the altar of America’s freedoms.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0