Finding My Way: The Cost of Deferred Maintenance

Five years ago my wife and I bought a house, in which we still live. We love the place now, but when we purchased it we only loved it in theory.

The back porch deck was in shoddy shape. Outdoor paint was peeling. Inside, the walls were dirty, and the shag carpeting was about ten years past its prime.

As we toured the home, I sarcastically asked our realtor, “is it just my imagination, or does this house need some work?”

He sighed, and switched to his polite voice. “It’s safe to say that the home is suffering from a great deal of deferred maintenance.”

Translation: “Yeah, they let the place fall apart, and now it’s going to cost more to fix than if they’d kept up with the repairs.”

Which it did. Their loss, our gain.

Chances are you also own a few things that need to be maintained—a house, car, bike, boat, motorcycle, or washing machine. You know you should keep up with them, but putting off all that maintenance is depressingly easy. After all, it’s not going to get cold for a few months. Next payday you’ll get it done. Next time you’re going into town.

And then a month passes and you’re kicking yourself because now it’s busted and it wouldn’t be if you’d just checked the oil more frequently.

And that’s when you pinky swear to yourself—next time I’m going to do better.

And maybe you will. But maybe you’ll forget again. It is, sadly, very easy to do.

But just as it goes with your lawnmower, it also goes with states and nations. For the last fifty years or so, our own nation has done a pretty spectacular job of deferring maintenance. Old roads and bridges need repairs, new ones need to be built, along with repairs and upgrades for schools, medical centers, parks, playgrounds, airports, train stations, and shipyards. Old buildings need to be torn down. New public buildings need to be built, or expanded, or upgraded. President Trump made this part of his campaign. Unfortunately, he was never able to follow through.

But it wasn’t his fault. No surprise—all of this circles back to taxes, which is the price we pay for services that aren’t pay-as-you-go. For nearly seven decades I’ve heard people complain about their high taxes, and watched them elect politicians who promise to cut those taxes without cutting the services that taxpayers have a right to enjoy. This has been, and will always be, a nonsensical lie, and we know it, but they say it with a straight face so we choose to be stupid and believe them. Politicians call this a win-win.

It’s a tactic that has taken us to historically low tax bills—and historically terrible roads, bridges, airports, seaports, hospitals, wireless infrastructure and antiquated, overcrowded schools.

Deferred maintenance, in other words. Lots and lots and lots and lots of it.

The price tag for all this deferred national maintenance isn’t cheap. The trillion dollars approved by the Senate (with likely eventual approval by the House) is a number too big to comprehend. And of course, we don’t have that kind of money just sitting around. We’ll have to borrow it, like we always do, and tack it on to our national debt, which we always do—and which is why our national debt has grown from $5.6 trillion in 2000 to about $28 trillion today. Fun fact: that’s about a 500% increase in 20 years, which is more than ten times faster than inflation.

Making things worse is that it all comes at a time when we’re also finally having to stop whining and start doing something about climate change. Deferred maintenance, existing debt, more hurricanes, and rising sea levels. It’s not the Christmas present we were hoping for.

And it’s all due to the shameful neglect of our elders, in which I include my own generation, who chose to believe the fairy tale that environmental science can be ignored, that money—even government money—grows on trees, and that roads, bridges and schools will somehow fix themselves.

And now we have no choice but to clean up all their messes.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

