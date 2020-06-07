Finding My Way: The conflicted heroes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s been three months now since COVID-19 burst on the scene. Many of us have been cooped up at home for a long, long time.

But not all of us. Those in the so-called “essential” industries have been getting up every morning and driving to work as if nothing has changed, even though everything has.

Back in March, when COVID was shocking and new, we all saw the stories of the doctors and nurses in the big city hot spots working far too many hours with far too few resources to save what lives they could. Like you, I saw them exhausted, red-eyed, and probably more than a little frightened. I watched their sacrifice and felt both awe and gratitude.

So, yes, in my mind those doctors and nurses are heroes. Full stop.

But I’m not writing this just to turn the spotlight on the men and women on the medical front lines. That’s been done often enough by far better writers than me.