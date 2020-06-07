Finding My Way: The conflicted heroes

It’s been three months now since COVID-19 burst on the scene. Many of us have been cooped up at home for a long, long time.
But not all of us. Those in the so-called “essential” industries have been getting up every morning and driving to work as if nothing has changed, even though everything has.
Back in March, when COVID was shocking and new, we all saw the stories of the doctors and nurses in the big city hot spots working far too many hours with far too few resources to save what lives they could. Like you, I saw them exhausted, red-eyed, and probably more than a little frightened. I watched their sacrifice and felt both awe and gratitude.
So, yes, in my mind those doctors and nurses are heroes. Full stop.
But I’m not writing this just to turn the spotlight on the men and women on the medical front lines. That’s been done often enough by far better writers than me.
It’s the other workers I’d like to mention now, and you may be one of them. I’m talking about the store employees who were told to get in to work because their grocery store or hardware store, or pet supply store, or meat packing plant, had been deemed “essential.” Don’t get me wrong; I’m glad you’ve all been standing there behind the cash register. Thanks to you both my refrigerator and my gas tank are full. And, after a dicey first few weeks, so is my standard reserve of toilet paper.
So if you’ve helped to make that happen, then thanks. Truly. These days a lot of people are calling you heroes, too. Just like the doctors and the nurses and the EMT drivers.
But a funny thing happened to me last week. I was in an “essential” store and asked a woman stocking a shelf if she felt like she was a hero. It was just her and me for a moment on an empty aisle. Here’s what she told me, minus a few expletives.
“You’re joking, right? I mean, I’m glad I still have a job. My husband’s been out of work for three months. But a hero? Give me a break. The only reason I’m here risking my life is to try to keep my family from falling off a cliff. I’m scared every day I’ll get sick and give it to them. I’m not a hero, I’m just desperate.”
I’ve been thinking a lot this week about what she said. Is she a hero? In my book, absolutely—but in a different way than the doctor in the ER. The doctor’s calling and profession compels him to care for people directly as their needs arise. Call him the professional Good Samaritan—and he is well paid for his dedicated and potentially hazardous service. But my store clerk friend is different. She has no choice but to put herself in harm’s way for inadequate wages to provide what food and shelter she can for her family. She’s one of the millions worldwide who simply get up each day and do what has to be done, whatever the potentially heavy cost, for the people who depend on her.
She says she’s frightened and desperate. She’s says she’s doing it for her struggling family—certainly not for you and me. And who benefits from her efforts? Well, her cheap labor helps keeps her company’s stock price high. I guess that’s something. And I get to enjoy fresh pork chops at night while she goes home and flinches at every cough while she watches the bills pile up.
So I’m pretty sure that when I tell this clerk, or others like her, that “oh, you’re such a hero,” she probably grits her teeth. Her children have earned the right to call her that. And her husband. But not me.
Because I think that when we tell these “essential workers” that they’re heroes, we’re saying it to make ourselves feel good, not them. Praising store clerks for their heroism just helps us ignore the fact that few of them have any choice but to risk their lives so we can have cupboard shelves full of Captain Crunch.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.
