Finding My Way: The Christmas Ninjas

Back in the late 80’s, before most of you were born and I had a headful of dark brown hair, the Hustons were sort of mostly poor. Don’t get me wrong; I had a steady job, and it wasn’t a bad one. But my wife had recently given birth to our eleventh child. Our oldest had just entered high school. Money was tight. Tight enough that a normal Christmas was out of reach.

My wife was the one who developed the plan. She pointed out the obvious, though it wasn’t close to being true: that since our family clearly had everything it needed this year, why not provide Christmas for a family that needed some help?

We went to the principal of the local elementary school and asked for a recommendation of a struggling family. There were, of course, many.

We chose a family with a mom, dad, and four children. Then we threw the gauntlet down in a family meeting. “Here’s the family,” we told them, “and here are the ages of their children. What do you think they would like for Christmas?

The kids were all in. There were a few toys from the store, but there were hand-made quilts for each child, a large bucket of baked treats, some good-conditioned toys from our own toybox, and a few of the things that make kids’ noses wrinkle but parents appreciate—socks, coats, etc.