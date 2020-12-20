Finding My Way: The Christmas Ninjas

Back in the late 80’s, before most of you were born and I had a headful of dark brown hair, the Hustons were sort of mostly poor. Don’t get me wrong; I had a steady job, and it wasn’t a bad one. But my wife had recently given birth to our eleventh child. Our oldest had just entered high school. Money was tight. Tight enough that a normal Christmas was out of reach.
My wife was the one who developed the plan. She pointed out the obvious, though it wasn’t close to being true: that since our family clearly had everything it needed this year, why not provide Christmas for a family that needed some help?
We went to the principal of the local elementary school and asked for a recommendation of a struggling family. There were, of course, many.
We chose a family with a mom, dad, and four children. Then we threw the gauntlet down in a family meeting. “Here’s the family,” we told them, “and here are the ages of their children. What do you think they would like for Christmas?
The kids were all in. There were a few toys from the store, but there were hand-made quilts for each child, a large bucket of baked treats, some good-conditioned toys from our own toybox, and a few of the things that make kids’ noses wrinkle but parents appreciate—socks, coats, etc.
Once complete, we assembled our Christmas in the garage. I remember thinking it didn’t look like much, but the kids were bouncing off the walls with excitement. We loaded the van and took off. Mom stayed home with the babies.
First, we surveilled the house. I turned off the headlights before parking. Nothing could be left to chance. Once they rang the doorbell, they knew they’d have no more than ten seconds to get back to the van and make a clean get away.
And then, surprisingly, they froze. It was the moment when you realize that planning is theoretical, but actions are real. There was only one chance for a moment of well-executed glory. After days of preparation, it was finally time to storm the mountaintop.
“Are we ready?” said one of them, and each one, in turn, said “yes.” Silently they slid open the door, and then gasped when the interior light came on. “Dad!” they hissed, as I immediately turned it off.
They held their breaths for a moment to see if my inadvertent act of treachery had tipped off the neighborhood, but the silence prevailed and the operation began. They made their way out of the car and melted across the front yard. Christmas ninjas on a mission.
You could see there were lights on in the house, but not in the front rooms. Perfect. They climbed the steps to the front porch, testing each board for squeeks. The presents were arranged in front of the door. By arrangement, the oldest reached out to ring the doorbell, but not before making eye contact with all the others. Every head nodded readiness.
He put his finger on the bell, paused, and pushed.
The formerly stealthy ninjas exploded across the yard. I heard a muffled giggle or two as they fled, but I could see them all counting off the seconds in their heads before the porch light would come on and the front door would open.
And then disaster struck. One of the boys, six years old, tripped on a stray sprinkler and went sprawling. Time froze. And then the porch light came on.
I was parked along the curb. They leaped into the car, but the front door was opening, and their fallen comrade was back on his feet and running, now two seconds behind.
The first head appeared in the doorway as our door slammed and we took off. In the end we’d taken two seconds too long, but we were pretty sure they hadn’t seen our faces. Victory was ours, and it was sweet.
That was thirty years ago. They still laugh about the sprinkler head face-plant as if it happened yesterday. I’ve never heard them mention the fact that they got very little for Christmas that year.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!