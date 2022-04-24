Finding My Way: The Choices We Make

This is a column about the choices we make in life, and how the ramifications of those choices echo through the decades, for good or ill.

When you are young and strong, life’s choices stretch away into the future, far past any foreseeable horizon. Your options are limitless, as are your opportunities for course-correction.

And what do you want? You want it all, of course. You want a satisfying career that pays the bills and more, and also provides deep satisfaction.

You also want the homespun joys of domesticity. A true partner. A loving family that extends both before and beyond you.

Years pass. And then decades. Some of the choices you made are working out just as you’d hoped. Others are works in progress, and may be turning out to be more difficult than you first imagined. Not all careers pan out. Occasionally, romantic relationships, begun amid showers of rose petals, yield only thorns.

Years pass. And then decades. As they do, your options narrow. The choices you have made become your life—no longer a pool into which you can dip your toes, but hard soil from which firm roots have grown.

If it is a life you love, congratulations. That kind of genuine joy is the great jackpot, the gold ring we all seek to grab for our own.

And yet, as you get older, there are days (or there will be) when it still doesn’t seem like enough.

You’ll wonder if you could have done more. You’ll second-guess your decisions. You’ll mourn for what you might have achieved, had you not followed a particular fork in the road.

It seems to me that the great tension in life has always been the struggle to reconcile the demands of work and career versus the demands of a nurturing home and family. It looked so simple in our youth. It became so complicated as the years piled up.

When we are young, we view compromises as failures. Compromises are for the weak.

Then as the decades pass, we discover that it’s all compromises. Every decision, every commitment, every action, every conclusion is the result of the endless compromises adults face every day.

My wife and I chose to let the children come. We chose that I would work and she would stay home.

We also chose to limit my financial potential by living in smaller towns and cities, so our children could have a feel for the countryside.

These choices were right for us in our time. In today’s world, young people make choices in a world far more difficult than we ever faced. Education is indispensable, yet unaffordable. Children are often no longer a confident expression of love, but an impractical burden to be put off to some future date, like a vacation home, when finances will finally allow such a longed-for luxury.

But whether you are old or young, just beginning to make the decisions that will shape your life, or living each day with the results of those decisions, just know that you will always wonder at every stage of life about what could have been.

Perhaps this wondering springs from the idea that everyone, men and women, can somehow have it all; “all” being a completely soul-satisfying life both at home and in the wider world.

In my opinion, the idea of having it all is nonsense. Life is the sum of your choices, and nowhere on life’s menu will you find an option marked Everything. If you pursue a career with vigor, you will spend less time with your family. If your decisions keep you at home, your career will suffer. You can compromise a bit on both ends (as so many of us do), but you will eventually realize that even compromises come with price tags.

This is life. It is an imperfect mess. We choose, we wear out our lives in work and service and love, we succeed at many things and fail at others. We second-guess ourselves constantly.

If there are things in your life that need fixing, fix them. Otherwise, just make sure that the people who love you know you love them back. As we seek a perfect life in this imperfect world, that may be our best shot at truly having it all.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

