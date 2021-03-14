Finding My Way: The Cat in the (Red) Hat

But it doesn’t take a social scientist to recognize that times have changed over the last fifty years. For example, we no longer consider women in the workplace to be merely human squeeze-toys for the touchy-feely married male managers in the corner office.

In like manner, as a society we’ve moved away from derogatory names and stereotypical images of everyone who is not heterosexual, white, protestant and male. I know such names and images persist, but they no longer reflect positively on those who put them forward.

I, for one, consider this one small step for man, and one modest leap for mankind.

So if the estate of Dr. Seuss wants to preserve his honored and deserved legacy by de-emphasizing those portions of his work that no longer feel respectful towards broad segments of modern society, it’s fine by me.

And to those who—because of the news coverage—are now suddenly interested in such non-masterpieces as “Scrambled Eggs, Super,” you’re free to scour the shelves of Barnes and Noble in search of this newly-forbidden fruit. Knock yourself out.