Finding My Way: The Case for Uppity Women

Once there was a time when women knew their place.

It was in the late 1950’s, and that generation of American women were the last to experience the widespread cultural enforcement of the “traditional” woman’s role: get married, stay home, sacrifice the chance at a career, forego higher education, raise the children, and polish the floors.

But then everything blew up. For good or bad—and, as always, upheaval contains both—the final four decades of the 20th century led to the reboot of the American family. There were three reasons why.

First, we were relentlessly trained by advertisers and media in general to want and expect more, more, more. You know those tiny houses over in the older part of town? Once upon a time, that was sufficient. Those 1200-square foot homes with wood shingles and tiny back yards constituted the middle class. I’m not saying things were better them, but I am saying that these days that dog won’t hunt.

Second, the desire for more stuff coincided with the gradual decay of the high-paying industrial jobs that would allow a single breadwinner to afford that generation’s version of a middle-class lifestyle. Declining single-earner family incomes, combined with increasing consumer demand, sent many women into the workplace.