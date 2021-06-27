Finding My Way: The Case for Uppity Women

Once there was a time when women knew their place.
It was in the late 1950’s, and that generation of American women were the last to experience the widespread cultural enforcement of the “traditional” woman’s role: get married, stay home, sacrifice the chance at a career, forego higher education, raise the children, and polish the floors.
But then everything blew up. For good or bad—and, as always, upheaval contains both—the final four decades of the 20th century led to the reboot of the American family. There were three reasons why.
First, we were relentlessly trained by advertisers and media in general to want and expect more, more, more. You know those tiny houses over in the older part of town? Once upon a time, that was sufficient. Those 1200-square foot homes with wood shingles and tiny back yards constituted the middle class. I’m not saying things were better them, but I am saying that these days that dog won’t hunt.
Second, the desire for more stuff coincided with the gradual decay of the high-paying industrial jobs that would allow a single breadwinner to afford that generation’s version of a middle-class lifestyle. Declining single-earner family incomes, combined with increasing consumer demand, sent many women into the workplace.
All of which produced the third reason for the changes in America’s family life. Once in the workplace, women displayed their strengths, their skills and their intelligence. There was a new sheriff in town, and it turned out she had mad skills. Who knew? (Apparently, not a lot of the men.)
However, those three drivers of societal change produced a fourth change in American family life that we’ve never fully acknowledged and resolved: the role of child care in the family and society.
We need to pull our heads out of the sand on this, because in our modern world, affordable high-quality child care supports economic stability and growth in the home, the neighborhood, and the nation.
And we need that strong national economy to provide the freedom for parents to stay home with children if they choose. It becomes a choice, not a cultural expectation, or a requirement forced on an overburdened female breadwinner.
But I don’t have to tell you that decent child care isn’t cheap. Everyone knows this, even our so-called leaders. Nevertheless, Congress continues to drag its feet on figuring out how it can help. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), claims that federal child-care subsidies—I’m not making this up—constitute “radical social engineering.” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), said federal support of child care would “incentivize women to rely on the federal government.”
Here’s the bottom line. Until we figure out how to solve the issue of affordable quality child care, we are allowing the following three problems to fester:
Problem 1. If women are forced out of their jobs to care for their children, then family incomes will fall, which will damage the economy by accelerating recession, poverty rates, etc.
Problem 2. If a family can’t afford to lose an income, and no child care solution is available, children will be increasingly forced to parent themselves in latch-key lock-downs—a choice no one prefers.
Problem 3. If no solutions are apparent for problems 1&2, America’s rising generation of young women will simply avoid or delay marriage, and/or having children. Actually, this is already happening. American marriage and child-bearing rates are already at record lows and continue to trend downward. In the rapidly-approaching future, our declining population will introduce an entirely new set of social, economic and governmental problems.
Meanwhile, both sides dither. Our Republicans see childcare primarily as a social/moral problem. Our Democrats see it as a primarily economic problem. Both are correct in their own narrow views, but by failing to see the issue in its fuller context, both are floundering, as usual.
In the absence of any intelligent male leadership on this issue, I think what we need right now are more uppity women, making airhorn-level noise about the need for intelligent solutions to the child care issue that directly or indirectly affects us all.
How will it end? I don’t know, but I’m pretty sure women aren’t going to happily return to the days of “Hey Lucy, I’m hooommme!”
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.