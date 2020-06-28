Finding My Way: The Campground

In my experience, it takes modern kids a full day to adjust to campground life, especially one like this one, where cell service is spotty and the internet ain’t happening.

I feel sorry for the teenagers, except that I don’t. I’ve been watching the newcomers do that “ungh, ungh, ungh” grunt that they do when they become frustrated by something, while they look up at the sky as if pleading with God for at least three bars. Then, with no miracles apparently forthcoming, they sulk for ten minutes, and then climb on a bicycle and ride off in search of other similarly disoriented social media refugees.

And thus begins the lazy river of bicyclists as they roll through the campsite. They are surprisingly silent among their fellow sufferers as they lackadaisically pedal along, circle after circle, while slowly discovering that, to their vast surprise, there are worse things to do on a warm, boring summer day than watch the endless variety of old people sitting in their chairs watching the kids watching them.