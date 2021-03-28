Finding My Way: The Blank Page

If you’re kind enough to read this column with some regularity, one message should be coming through: I’m all over the place.
Which is no surprise. We’re all all over the place. But no matter where we end up, we all start from the same spot.
A blank page.
It’s there, each week when I try to string some thoughts together that might inspire you, or challenge you, or—my favorite—to cause you to look at something you see every day in a new way.
Each week’s column is different, but each begins the same way. Empty white space on a blank page.
Some weeks the blank page is a like a reunion with an old friend. Other times it’s an irritable grouch that just wants me to go away and leave it alone.
I know I’m not unique. Every day we all face blank pages.
Every artist begins by staring at an empty canvas, and in that moment before beginning, each artist is equal to Rembrandt and Van Gogh. It’s only when we make the first brush stroke that the gulf begins to appear.
But it’s not only artists who create. The craftsman contemplates everything that could be found in a useful piece of wood. He knows it’s in there, waiting to emerge, calling for release. And then he begins.
It’s a terrible thing, actually, to create. So much pressure to be true. So much guilt when you know that the imperfections in your work are your own doing, not in the creation you know is there, waiting to be brought into its perfect light into our darkish, petty world.
Because it’s out there—all this force and beauty and depth and usefulness and grace-giving purity, and it’s around us every second like the air we breathe.
It’s like light. We can’t see it, but we can see with it. And we spend our lives trying to harness it for a moment. Mostly, we fall far short. But just like the great artists, in whatever field they work, from words, to colors, to craftmanship, we’re all just trying to bring ourselves and others a little closer to the invisible yet unmistakable something that surrounds us all.
And we all start from the same place: the blank page, the empty canvas, the silent keyboard, the uncut piece of wood, or sheet of metal, or lump of clay, or bolt of cloth. And we all have our own creative language, beautiful and unique, and whether we speak through words, or paints, or notes, or saws and sandpaper, or fingers on clay, or cloth and thread, or placing and tending seeds in fertile earth, we try to bring our own voice into alignment with the great Voice that beats and breathes all around us. And when we feel that we’ve caught just a whiff of that breath, and follow where it leads, it not only ennobles us but also those around us who by happy chance happen to understand the same language we’re trying to speak.
And it all begins, each day, each moment, with the blank page, the empty canvas, the raw materials, the rising sun, the opening eyes after a night’s sleep.
Most days, of course, we pay it no mind. We’re busy with our stuff, and our stuff is overwhelming. Our stuff comes close to burying us, if we let it, and some days it buries us despite our best efforts to keep our heads above ground. Sometimes it’s not until late in the day, when things finally quiet down, that we can hear our voice calling and reminding us that this isn’t what we fully are.
But we’re tired. Perhaps tomorrow we’ll take a step toward the place from whence our voice calls. If not tomorrow, then the weekend. There’s always plenty of time.
I’m not making fun, and I’m not condemning. Life is often hard. Brutally so. But beauty still exists, and inside each of us is a voice calling us to find our own expression of beauty and truth, and create something as simple as a card to a friend in need, or as awesome as the Mona Lisa.
It’s all a blank page, and ours to fill.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.