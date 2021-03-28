Finding My Way: The Blank Page

It’s a terrible thing, actually, to create. So much pressure to be true. So much guilt when you know that the imperfections in your work are your own doing, not in the creation you know is there, waiting to be brought into its perfect light into our darkish, petty world.

Because it’s out there—all this force and beauty and depth and usefulness and grace-giving purity, and it’s around us every second like the air we breathe.

It’s like light. We can’t see it, but we can see with it. And we spend our lives trying to harness it for a moment. Mostly, we fall far short. But just like the great artists, in whatever field they work, from words, to colors, to craftmanship, we’re all just trying to bring ourselves and others a little closer to the invisible yet unmistakable something that surrounds us all.