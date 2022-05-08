 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick
FINDING MY WAY

Finding My Way: The benefits of boredom

  • 0

I realize I’m fighting an uphill battle. There’s a reason, after all, why old people drive you nuts: they think they know everything, and they aren’t shy about letting you know what they’re sure you’re doing wrong.

Besides, advice from old people is no longer even relevant. The great digital divide has forever separated your generation from mine. Anything an old person tells you is, by definition, pointless, because tech has literally changed everything.

So now that we’ve got all that out of the way, here it comes: I’m an old person about to give you advice. I don’t expect you to think it has any value whatsoever—but it does.

The good news is my advice is very short.

Make sure your children have plenty of time to be bored.

Please hang with me for a few more paragraphs while I explain.

The funniest cartoon I ever read showed a boy opening a large box on Christmas morning. Turns out the box contained a big toy fire truck. “Take it out!” the boy shouts to his beaming parents. The last frame shows the boy now sitting inside the empty box, his arm pulling the imaginary rope ringing the imaginary fire bell, as he shouts “Clang! Clang! Clang!”

People are also reading…

It’s true that although the outward circumstances of life change from generation to generation, people don’t really change at all. From the darkest caves to the glitziest high tech, from ancient poverty to our modern affluence, we all wear masks to convince each other that we have our lives comfortably under control, when we actually spend most of our lives afraid that everything will shortly fall apart. The work of adulthood is to make do as best we can while postponing the inevitable as long as possible.

Meanwhile, the work of childhood is to discover reliable stars by which to navigate a fearfully uncertain sea. It is not easy work. Every step forward is a risk. Every day must be tested. Children play house to understand the adults playing house. Children play games to comprehend the risks and rewards of the bloody games of employment and governments. A child knows two things: one day he will have to play these games, and in his childhood he is desperate for clues of how to proceed.

The world of imagination is the garden in which his own tentative, budding skills will grow, and the seeds of imagination grow best in gardens of silence. They grow best in gardens of—I’ll just say it—boredom.

Boredom in children is not the bugaboo adults make it out to be. A well-structured environment for a child will encourage occasional boredom. Boredom will spur a child to action, instead of always being acted upon. The results can be very interesting.

In the years before even Atari, when desk-top computers were rudimentary and only barely beginning to tighten their noose around our collective necks, my own kids were occasionally bored. They would come to me with their whines of “there’s nothing to do.” On one such occasion I looked at them, shrugged, and said “write a book.”

The idea stupefied them. Then an idea struck. Then another. They demanded paper, pencils, and paint. They went to work.

Of course, I could have told them to go build something. Or make cookies. Or to go outside and not return until they’ve found something really, really interesting.

I’m not suggesting that modern parents like you, when confronted with a child’s boredom, would ever tell them to just go play video games. I know you’d never do that. What worries me is the ease with which today’s children, when bored, no longer even bother to ask mom or dad for suggestions. Instead, being modern kids, they just head straight for the box, and, being modern parents, you might be too busy to notice, and another irreplaceable afternoon goes down the drain.

I just think that the occasional boredom of children isn’t a problem in need of an immediate fix. If you have a home filled with positive distractions (including books—lots and lots of books) they’ll find their way, and be better for it.

And remember, an empty box is always the best fire engine.

Chris Huston

Huston

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CHRIS HUSTON

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reader Comment: Why I don’t have a 100% IFF Score

Reader Comment: Why I don’t have a 100% IFF Score

Opinion: During my time in the Idaho Legislature, I’ve been asked “what’s your Freedom Foundation score?” Some years I’m in the 90’s and some years I'm in the 70’s. I’m then asked, “why don’t you have a 100%?” My answer is simple: because the Freedom Foundation isn’t always right, and I favor conservative principles over libertarian ideals.

Jim Jones: The IPTV debates have disclosed the serious candidates

Jim Jones: The IPTV debates have disclosed the serious candidates

Opinion: Idaho Public Television has once again demonstrated its value by hosting eye-opening debates among candidates for some of Idaho’s statewide elective offices. The debates have allowed voters to see who is serious about serving and who merely wishes to use an office to stoke the culture wars for political gain.

Other View: A soldier dies in the Biden border war and China's strategic drug war

Other View: A soldier dies in the Biden border war and China's strategic drug war

Opinion: On April 22, Texas Army National Guardsman Specialist Bishop C. Evans drowned in the Rio Grande while trying to rescue two people struggling in the river. Specialist Evans grew up in Arlington, Texas. As a soldier serving in a Texas task force deployed to assist the U.S. Border Patrol and police, it's a fair bet Evans knew the individuals were illegally crossing the Mexico-U.S. border.

Stapilus: Almost parallel slates

Stapilus: Almost parallel slates

Opinion: This year’s Republican primary election has a great parallel to the last couple of Republican primaries for state offices, to some extent in 2018 and especially 2014: A decision before voters, on office after office down the ballot, between what amounts to two slates, groups of candidates both within the party but as starkly divided as Republicans from Democrats.

Finding My Way: The Woke Column

Finding My Way: The Woke Column

Like most of you, I had to look up the definition of “woke” back in the word’s early days to make sure I understood what it meant when it started showing up in conversations and news reports. Now it’s almost impossible to get through a day without hearing about the evils of left-wing wokeness.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News