Finding My Way: The benefits of boredom

I realize I’m fighting an uphill battle. There’s a reason, after all, why old people drive you nuts: they think they know everything, and they aren’t shy about letting you know what they’re sure you’re doing wrong.

Besides, advice from old people is no longer even relevant. The great digital divide has forever separated your generation from mine. Anything an old person tells you is, by definition, pointless, because tech has literally changed everything.

So now that we’ve got all that out of the way, here it comes: I’m an old person about to give you advice. I don’t expect you to think it has any value whatsoever—but it does.

The good news is my advice is very short.

Make sure your children have plenty of time to be bored.

Please hang with me for a few more paragraphs while I explain.

The funniest cartoon I ever read showed a boy opening a large box on Christmas morning. Turns out the box contained a big toy fire truck. “Take it out!” the boy shouts to his beaming parents. The last frame shows the boy now sitting inside the empty box, his arm pulling the imaginary rope ringing the imaginary fire bell, as he shouts “Clang! Clang! Clang!”

It’s true that although the outward circumstances of life change from generation to generation, people don’t really change at all. From the darkest caves to the glitziest high tech, from ancient poverty to our modern affluence, we all wear masks to convince each other that we have our lives comfortably under control, when we actually spend most of our lives afraid that everything will shortly fall apart. The work of adulthood is to make do as best we can while postponing the inevitable as long as possible.

Meanwhile, the work of childhood is to discover reliable stars by which to navigate a fearfully uncertain sea. It is not easy work. Every step forward is a risk. Every day must be tested. Children play house to understand the adults playing house. Children play games to comprehend the risks and rewards of the bloody games of employment and governments. A child knows two things: one day he will have to play these games, and in his childhood he is desperate for clues of how to proceed.

The world of imagination is the garden in which his own tentative, budding skills will grow, and the seeds of imagination grow best in gardens of silence. They grow best in gardens of—I’ll just say it—boredom.

Boredom in children is not the bugaboo adults make it out to be. A well-structured environment for a child will encourage occasional boredom. Boredom will spur a child to action, instead of always being acted upon. The results can be very interesting.

In the years before even Atari, when desk-top computers were rudimentary and only barely beginning to tighten their noose around our collective necks, my own kids were occasionally bored. They would come to me with their whines of “there’s nothing to do.” On one such occasion I looked at them, shrugged, and said “write a book.”

The idea stupefied them. Then an idea struck. Then another. They demanded paper, pencils, and paint. They went to work.

Of course, I could have told them to go build something. Or make cookies. Or to go outside and not return until they’ve found something really, really interesting.

I’m not suggesting that modern parents like you, when confronted with a child’s boredom, would ever tell them to just go play video games. I know you’d never do that. What worries me is the ease with which today’s children, when bored, no longer even bother to ask mom or dad for suggestions. Instead, being modern kids, they just head straight for the box, and, being modern parents, you might be too busy to notice, and another irreplaceable afternoon goes down the drain.

I just think that the occasional boredom of children isn’t a problem in need of an immediate fix. If you have a home filled with positive distractions (including books—lots and lots of books) they’ll find their way, and be better for it.

And remember, an empty box is always the best fire engine.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

