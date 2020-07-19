Finding My Way: The Battle of the Old Fogeys

As I say, this could be classic. I’m picturing the two of them in a ring, each with his carefully coiffed and sprayed hair, waving gloves at each other while standing in place a few feet apart, as Trump fans shout “take him down like that Gold Star guy,” and Biden’s followers cheer, “give him what you gave to Bernie.”

I don’t know who’d win, but I’d doubt it would last more than a round.

But we’ve been down this road before. In the run-up to Ronald Reagan’s first term as president in 1980, his rival for the Republican nomination was George H. W. Bush. Bush made it a point to criticize Reagan for his age. At the time, Reagan was only a year younger than Trump when he assumed the presidency. Reagan responded that such ageist attacks were unfortunate, but that he wouldn’t hold Bush’s youth and inexperience against him.

And we visited the same road in 2016 when Clinton attempted to play the age card against Trump, but watched it fall apart when she collapsed while getting into a car after a campaign event—which triggered gleeful Republican attacks on her increasing age and presumably growing physical impairments.

Proving, of course, that the other guys’ guy is actually a doddering dotard, while your guy is only prematurely gray.