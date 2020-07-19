Finding My Way: The Battle of the Old Fogeys

This could really be a classic. Multiple news sources are reporting that President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is preparing to attack current poll-leader Joe Biden over his age and presumably diminished mental capacity.
Meanwhile, Biden has not been shy about attacking the president over exactly the same issue.
Here are the facts (which neither side has disputed, at least so far).
In one corner, Donald John Trump, born June 14, 1946.
In the other corner, Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr., born November 20, 1942.
Google tells me this makes Biden exactly 1302 days older than the president.
Trump, of course, is the oldest serving president in US history, but if Biden is elected he’ll blow Trump’s record out of the water.
Regardless, ever since Trump was caught on camera holding a glass of water with a wobbly hand, Biden has been gleefully calling out the president’s apparent diminishment.
Meanwhile, reports say that Trump is now overriding the advice of his reelection team and telling them he wants to turn Biden’s age into a campaign issue. Biden, as you’ve seen, has been known to stumble when recalling whether or not his wife is his sister.
As I say, this could be classic. I’m picturing the two of them in a ring, each with his carefully coiffed and sprayed hair, waving gloves at each other while standing in place a few feet apart, as Trump fans shout “take him down like that Gold Star guy,” and Biden’s followers cheer, “give him what you gave to Bernie.”
I don’t know who’d win, but I’d doubt it would last more than a round.
But we’ve been down this road before. In the run-up to Ronald Reagan’s first term as president in 1980, his rival for the Republican nomination was George H. W. Bush. Bush made it a point to criticize Reagan for his age. At the time, Reagan was only a year younger than Trump when he assumed the presidency. Reagan responded that such ageist attacks were unfortunate, but that he wouldn’t hold Bush’s youth and inexperience against him.
And we visited the same road in 2016 when Clinton attempted to play the age card against Trump, but watched it fall apart when she collapsed while getting into a car after a campaign event—which triggered gleeful Republican attacks on her increasing age and presumably growing physical impairments.
Proving, of course, that the other guys’ guy is actually a doddering dotard, while your guy is only prematurely gray.
Meanwhile, the whole issue of age strikes me as faintly ridiculous, although the fact that I’m within ten years of both these gentlemen may be coloring my opinion. As someone who has lost a name in the middle of a conversation more than once, I can admit that it’s a momentarily embarrassing but not the end of the world. The fabric is all still there, a few frayed threads on the edge notwithstanding. I mean, how many country songs are variations on “the older the violin, the sweeter the music,” theme? (At the moment I can’t remember.) But if there are country songs about it, it must be okay.
Okay, I’m being flippant, but I think the point hold up. If I’m a younger guy running against an older guy, I’ll go after him for his age. But two old guys duking it out over which one has the most brain cells still firing—man, that’s creepy.
Besides, these are our candidates. We picked ‘em. We didn’t appear to mind that they were old when we cast our votes.
However, you can guess how this all is going to play out over the next 107 days. Each side will do its best to destroy the other, both will succeed, and once again voters will be stuck with the dismal choice of choosing the least terrible of the two lousy candidates.
But on the plus side, it may be that we’re watching a dinosaur of a presidential race. The 2020 election may go down as the twilight of really old white guys duking it out for the presidency. If so, I hope they’ll at least fight it out with some dignity. Will they? It all Depends.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.
