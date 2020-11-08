Finding My Way: The Ballot Box

On voting days we come as we are, and we are a very varied bunch. In my assigned precinct there were the obviously rich and the obviously poor, and the many more just trying to make due in the middle. As they entered, their moods varied. For some it was a celebration, with many making their way to the voting booth with an almost arrogant swagger, wearing caps, t-shirts, and even facemasks announcing their presidential preference.

And they certainly had a right to celebrate, knowing that among their friends and neighbors they were sharing the same brash swagger as the man in the White House they were supporting with their votes, and knowing that they were part of an unquestioned local majority.

Others were more reserved, as you might expect in an actual church. They entered modestly, as people do when they know their clothes, even their casual clothes, aren’t as fancy as those around them. They claimed their ballots almost apologetically. And yet, by the time they left, they held their heads a little higher, and their smiles shone a little brighter.

That’s because of what happens to people when they vote, and it happened Tuesday to everyone, without exception. It happened at the moment when they approached the ballot box with their completed ballot in hand.