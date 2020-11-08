Finding My Way: The Ballot Box

Tuesday I spent the day in church.
It’s not the kind of church you attend each week. In fact, the doors only open once every six months or so, and the really big services only come around once every two years.
But last Tuesday there I was, for the first time in my life working a 14-hour shift as a poll worker. Like the other poll workers, I arrived before sunrise, and left long after the sun set.
I handed out ballots for my assigned precinct, which I did over five hundred times. I gave ballots to all types of people—farmers and doctors, guys in pressed-white dress shirts and sweat-stained t-shirts, and women wearing ready-for-the-gym fashion tank tops along with the harried but brave young mothers with their squirming, wide-eyed babes in tow.
I took a little extra care with those voting for the first time. It was interesting: the younger first-timers didn’t usually announce the fact. I had to ask. But the older ones who were voting for the first time—and there were many of them—invariably let me know. With each of them I took extra time to explain how to mark their ballots, and what to do if they had questions.
But everyone, from first-timers to the old pros, came for the same reason. They all were paying their respects to a greater cause, in one of our little temples of democracy that spring up every few years in school gyms and fire halls each time it’s time to choose our nation’s leaders.
On voting days we come as we are, and we are a very varied bunch. In my assigned precinct there were the obviously rich and the obviously poor, and the many more just trying to make due in the middle. As they entered, their moods varied. For some it was a celebration, with many making their way to the voting booth with an almost arrogant swagger, wearing caps, t-shirts, and even facemasks announcing their presidential preference.
And they certainly had a right to celebrate, knowing that among their friends and neighbors they were sharing the same brash swagger as the man in the White House they were supporting with their votes, and knowing that they were part of an unquestioned local majority.
Others were more reserved, as you might expect in an actual church. They entered modestly, as people do when they know their clothes, even their casual clothes, aren’t as fancy as those around them. They claimed their ballots almost apologetically. And yet, by the time they left, they held their heads a little higher, and their smiles shone a little brighter.
That’s because of what happens to people when they vote, and it happened Tuesday to everyone, without exception. It happened at the moment when they approached the ballot box with their completed ballot in hand.
“Okay, now just slide your ballot through this opening right into the box,” we’d say.
I watched this happen hundreds of times, and every time—every single time—the moment became tinged with magic.
It affected everyone, even the ones acting cool and nonchalant. The simple act of dropping their ballot into the box caused each voter to see himself for an instant as a privileged piece of this continuing American experiment: each of us individually powerful, and yet all of us just small parts of a vast, vital and vibrant whole.
This fascinated me, as I watched it occur over and over again, hour after hour. Such a simple act—but it squared the shoulders of the timid, and yet also added a touch of humility to those probably in need of some.
In the end, people want to be heard. That’s why there’s Facebook, Twitter, and Tik-Tok—and Reddit and Snapchat and Pinterest and Instagram and Tumblr and I could go on for a long time.
Well, social media is just so much noise. But voting is another form of social media, one that’s actually constructive, and gives us a chance to not just envision our version of a better world, but the power to do something about.
Which is why it was like being in church.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!