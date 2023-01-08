FINDING MY WAY: The annoying story of Damar Hamlin

Picture the graceful swan, gliding peacefully across the lake, under a cerulean sky and a gentle, comforting breeze.

While just beneath the waterline the swan is paddling like mad to get from Point A to Point B.

We’ve all heard that this gliding swan is a metaphor for life, that the perceived beauty before our eyes masks the hard and unseen work that makes up life’s frequently unpleasant realities.

And we’re OK with our ignorance, by the way. We are more than happy to accept our shallow and largely false perceptions of life as a true, bedrock reality, believing that swans glide without effort, and that all of life’s difficulties can be simplistically solved by the application of our delusional denial of the world’s constant complexity.

But every now and then, our blinders are jarred loose, and our noses are unpleasantly rubbed in the dirt of our casually naïve view of life’s realities. When this happens, we may experience a few days of uncomfortable unpleasantness.

It’s happening now. On Monday night, 24-year-old Damar Hamlin, who plays football for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, died briefly on live television during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He collapsed on the field after a routine-by-NFL-standards hit. Medical workers who dashed onto the field reportedly found all his vital functions had stopped. After 10 minutes, they were able to resuscitate him, and he was transported to a nearby hospital.

We don’t know yet to what degree he will recover. Was he resuscitated in time to prevent extensive brain damage? Stay tuned.

But in the wake of Hamlin’s injury, one thing has proven to be as predictable as rain in spring: The immediate flood of punditry over the inherent violence on weekly display in the NFL (and colleges, and high schools, and youth leagues).

Why, we are asked, do we still condone such brutal entertainments? In an age we like to think of as enlightened, why haven’t we moved beyond the glorified violence inherent in these games that gather together families and friends each week for chips, beer and snack plates?

Violent play, of course, is not limited to the NFL. And the league deserves full credit for taking steps to recognize and reduce the problem of concussions—steps the other game calling itself football (or futbol) has only barely begun to acknowledge.

Meanwhile, it’s evident violent sports have been around for as long people have been gathering in stadiums to cheer gladiators, Christians and lions. Boxing has enjoyed centuries of support from fans endlessly fascinated at the sight of humans pummeling each other for profit. And in our more civilized times, hockey, rugby and even basketball all enjoy high levels of per-capita injuries thanks to their collectively furious pace and high-speed collisions.

Where does it come from, this fascination with violence. And the willingness of participants to risk their health, and even their lives, to provide momentary excitement and pleasure to paying crowds?

It comes from two places, I think. First, I’m not convinced we’re as advanced as we pretend to be. Centuries of laws, moral codes and religion may have smoothed some of the rough edges around our veneer of civilization, but our genetically inbred animalism still occasionally demands its due.

Second, those among us who are poor and without resources, or anyone simply looking for a fast lane to fame and wealth, may be more likely to gamble away their health, or even their lives, in an effort to gain for themselves and their families the comfort and glitz rubbed continually in all our faces.

This strikes the rest of us as an acceptable bargain. We dangle before the desperate or opportunistic a shortcut to riches and fame so that we can be comfortably entertained, and even thrilled, without risk. A few who accept the bargain will succeed wildly, and a few will die. It’s all part of the plan by which the rest of us obtain our vicarious kicks, without feeling personally complicit in the cynical exploitation of others.

It’s just the way it is, just like it has always been, and our occasional hand-wringing over the Damar Hamlins of the world constitutes no more than a ripple in the water as the swan glides gracefully onward in a peaceful, happy world.