I have tried to put myself in their shoes to understand how they feel, and what drives them to do what they do.
I can’t do it. I just can’t do it.
I’m talking about trolls, the internet sludge, the bottom feeders who apparently derive pleasure from verbally—and threatening to physically—assault, attack or kill others because…well, God knows why they do it.
This week’s case study: British Parliament member Lisa Cameron (who is Jewish) was elected for the first time in 2015. This week she revealed that since her election she has regularly been trolled by anonymous online attackers making death threats to her and her family, describing rape fantasies, and providing bushels of anti-Semitic slurs.
She now wonders whether public service is worth the private fear, not just for her own safety but the safety of those she loves.
She is, of course, hardly alone.
In the summer of 2016, three juveniles (all of middle Eastern decent) committed a sexual assault against a child at the Fawnbrook Apartments in Twin Falls. Police investigated, the minors were charged and later sentenced.
But in the months between the assault and the sentencing, Twin Falls, and its local media, was dragged through a Twilight Zone parallel universe of irrational and threatening behavior by those outside the city who, though they knew nothing, thought they knew everything.
InfoWars, Breitbart, and Jihad Watch all jumped on board. The Drudge Report headline of the day was “Report: Syrian Refugees Rape Little Girl at Knifepoint in Idaho.”
Because juvenile crime records are sealed, no one really knew what happened except police investigators and those involved. But in the end, Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs went on record to say the minor children who committed the act were not from Syria, there was no gang rape, and there was no knife. There was, however, no shortage of hysteria masquerading as internet-based “news”.
During all of this I was running the newsroom of the Twin Falls CBS affiliate KMVT. Breitbart had posted the phone number of our newsroom, and invited its followers to give us a call and express their “concern” about why we were “covering up” such obvious evidence of Muslim perfidy. Breitbart’s fans were primed with the information that the “cover up” was part of a larger plan (I swear I’m not making this up) “to establish Sharia Law in Twin Falls, Idaho.”
I took most of the calls that day. I was threatened with death four times. My family, of course, was also mentioned.
The most colorful call came from somewhere in Indiana, where the caller told me he was looking forward to coming to Twin Falls so he could personally string me up to a tree and watch my body “twitch and jerk” while I died. He then bathed me in a hot shower of angry profanities and hung up the phone, which immediately rang again. Different caller, similar message.
I’m not putting myself on a pedestal. Others have experienced worse. Much worse.
As I mentioned at the beginning, I have tried to put myself in the trollers’ shoes. Why threaten death to people you have never met? Why send pictures of lynchings, or rapings, or decapitations? This isn’t earnest political discussion. When you get to this level of anger you are not a person with a gripe. You are a person with a problem.
I can only conclude that there are a great many people living anonymous lives of drab desperation—who have been reduced by time and circumstance to finding pleasure in the dark pornography of pain.
And thanks to the great teat of internet-driven social anger, these isolated few can find common cause, casting from the safety of their bedrooms their own little cup of fuel onto the always-simmering apocalyptic fire that if we’re not careful will one day engulf us all.
Perhaps they believe that the act of threatening others with death gives their own lives purpose and meaning. I don’t know. But I do know that somewhere there are people buying new cars with the profit generated by the dark and narrow dreams of the duped.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.