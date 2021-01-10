Finding My Way: That Same Sick Feeling

Well, President Trump is what he is—and we all knew what he was when we elected him: the kind of guy who, if he’s going down, will take everything around him down as well. It’s just how he rolls.

But what surprises me is the number of Trump’s shameless sycophants, the cowering Republican clowns in both the House and Senate who signed on to the charade of challenging the Electoral College, and in the process made themselves look like kowtowing enablers rather than American patriots.

America has always prided itself on its quiet reserve of goodness, and the silent but stable majority that works hard for change while knowing the lines it cannot cross. But as of Thursday, we are now officially ignoring those lines, and we’re doing it while armed with bricks, bats, and IED’s. Our behavior is bad for America, for democracy, and for the rest of the world.

I’ll ask again: Are you surprised? What did you think would happen as we crowned this blowhard with laurel leaves as he proclaimed himself the American Caesar?

And one final question: to whom will the world look now as we voluntarily relinquish our claim to national moral greatness?

Actually, answering that question is easy. I imagine both Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin are tipping their champagne glasses towards Washington this week. They’ve been telling their people for decades that democracy doesn’t work. This week we made both their jobs much, much easier.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

